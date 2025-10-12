Wadhurst care home celebrates the Harvest Festival
Following the service, there was a visit from the baby goats from Fisherwood Farm. It was so lovely to see how they had grown since they last visited. Residents, friends and families were happy and very moved by their playfulness, and everyone wanted to pat them.
General Manager, Catalin Gyulai said: “We all look forward to Harvest Festival, it’s such a lovely time of year. The residents relish the thanksgiving service, and this year they had the added delight of a visit from the local farm. It was a wonderful way to share and be thankful for the abundance in our local community.”
Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.
