Wadhurst care home celebrates the Harvest Festival

The spiritual well-being of residents is a priority at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst and the staff make every effort to accommodate their needs. The first Sunday of each month is always a special one as residents are supported by St Peter and St Paul Church in Wadhurst for a communion service in the care home. This month was particularly special as they celebrated Harvest Festival. Residents sang hymns accompanied by a guest pianist, read the seasonal prayers and received a Harvest Blessing from the celebrant, and thanked the members of the parish for this wonderful service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the service, there was a visit from the baby goats from Fisherwood Farm. It was so lovely to see how they had grown since they last visited. Residents, friends and families were happy and very moved by their playfulness, and everyone wanted to pat them.

General Manager, Catalin Gyulai said: “We all look forward to Harvest Festival, it’s such a lovely time of year. The residents relish the thanksgiving service, and this year they had the added delight of a visit from the local farm. It was a wonderful way to share and be thankful for the abundance in our local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information please contact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]