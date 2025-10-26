Wadhurst care home invites community to open day

Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst opened their doors to the local community on Saturday. Visitors came to look round our home and gardens with the General Manager and the skilled care team on hand to answer any questions. They were also able to join in with activities on the day which included the very popular Saturday Quiz and A Swing Afternoon music session performed by the father-in-law of one of the residents. Visitors were charmed to see her being serenaded by her son-in-law, surrounded by family, friends and staff.

We know that when looking for care it’s important to find a home where your loved one will be valued for the unique person they are. A home where they will be surrounded by caring people who understand their routines, know their favourite foods, and support them to enjoy the hobbies and interests they love most.

Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor says: “I enjoy welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Wadhurst Manor will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to participate in some delightful activities in a homely and friendly setting.”

Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care for 66 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]