Wadhurst care home residents Visit Kingdom at Penshurst

Residents at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst were joined by friends and family for coffee, cake and good conversation this week on a wonderful outing to Kingdom in Penshurst. Walking around the pond, everyone agreed it was a beautiful setting and a great place to come, especially at this time of year. The trip was inspired by chats with a resident about her life lived in Penshurst. It was a treat for her to see places that she recognised and to spot her old house as through the trees as she shared reminiscences of earlier times.

Regular and varied outings for small groups of residents are just one element the excellent range of activities offered as part of the Barchester Life Enrichment Programme at Wadhurst Manor Care Home. The programme stimulates the mind, body and soul in a way that reflects and supports individual needs, abilities and interests.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]