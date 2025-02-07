Wakehurst celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science

International Day of Women and Girls in Science is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on women working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) roles, promoting the career paths and successes available. At Wakehurst, Kew's wild botanic garden in Sussex, the team behind Nature Unlocked are using the diverse landscape as a living laboratory. Read on to discuss the stories of some of the women behind the research, unlocking the benefits of biodiversity for people and the planet.

Libby Howell, Nature Unlocked Programme Officer

Previously an environmental educator, Libby developed a passion for sharing knowledge of the environment and how scientific education can support the conservation of the natural world, fostering and understanding biophilia within young people. Libby works with the scientists, ensuring they have everything they need to continue the valuable work in unlocking the benefits of biodiversity. Libby also supports fieldwork, welcoming visitors to the living laboratory, and sharing Wakehurst's multi-habitat landscape and the diverse range of science projects, helping them come to life.

Libby shared, "I am privileged to work in a beautiful and diverse landscape like Wakehurst and am able to visibly see the science develop in real-time. The knowledge of the people here is inspirational, and their lived experiences motivate me to contribute to the work that we do and love it. It is a microcosm of unique and like-minded people, all linked through their shared respect of nature, affinity with the landscapes and their personal experiences of nature connectedness."

Eliana Van Der Schraft, Citizen Science Lead

Eliana leads on the citizen science projects within Nature Unlocked, engaging wider communities with Wakehurst's science and horticulture. Alongside pollination scientist Dr Janine Griffiths-Lee, she coordinates Trees for Bees, a project aiming to find out which trees our native pollinators like best, so we can make our cities more pollinator-friendly. Visitors become citizen scientists, observing and counting pollinators on trees around the gardens, supporting our conservation efforts, and providing Janine with vital data.

Eliana commented, "It is a privilege to introduce new people to Wakehurst and allow them to contribute to the science we are doing here, as it can often feel out of reach for people. Science is typically associated with lab coats and advanced degrees, and while this is sometimes true, really it is about curiosity. Living in the world and being curious about ‘the what’ and ‘the how’ that surrounds you, and helping others make that connection is incredibly fulfilling."

Miranda Bolton, Pollination Research Assistant

Miranda works with Dr Janine Griffiths-Lee’s team to understand pollinator populations and their preferences across Wakehurst's landscapes. She's using the gardens as a living laboratory: inventorying the wild bees and moths that forage and nest and running genomic and chemical analyses to discern pollinator floral preferences and how these alter their growth and development. The research output can inform planting and nest-construction protocols to increase pollinator resources in urban and agricultural environments which, due to climate and land-use change, have been historically detrimental to pollinator health

Miranda shared, "It can be easily overlooked that the flowers, foods and breathtaking natural landscapes are strongly reliant on pollinator health and diversity. As an early career scientist and bug-lover, it's an incredible privilege to have the opportunity to collect baseline data on insects, further establishing Wakehurst as a site of important scientific research. In the field, I’m experiencing first-hand the increasing public awareness behind the importance of pollinators, engaging with visitors about our science and how anyone can get involved. I love the quirks and intricacies of insects more and more each day, and I hope to encourage others to feel the same!"

Julie Whelan, Nature Connectedness Research Lead

Julie leads on the Nature Connectedness strand of Nature Unlocked - co-designing and overseeing high-quality research on nature connectedness and increasing public awareness of its benefits. In a nutshell, she adds the ‘people layer’ to Nature Unlocked. ‘Nature connectedness’ describes an individual’s relationship with nature, and for the benefits to be felt you need to notice nature, to appreciate it.

Julie leading a Nature Connectedness session

Julie said, "Excitingly for me as an educator, nature connectedness has also been shown to have positive impacts on our health and wellbeing. We’ve made wellbeing walks central to Wakehurst’s school's offer, encouraging pupils to stop, look, listen and really tune in to their senses. We now want to know how to create spaces that foster nature connection and have the maximum impact in terms of wellbeing and a desire to protect the natural world."

Dr. Jill Kowal, Research Associate

Nature Unlocked has allowed regular, close collaboration across Kew Science for the last three years. As part of Nature Returns (carbon research across Wakehurst) this collaboration has enabled Jill's 'soil squad' to test hypotheses and build methods to measure above- and below-ground plant-fungal interactions. The team focuses on mycorrhizas (fungus roots) which are the 'engine' providing nutrition to their plant hosts aboveground. In exchange, the plant hosts provide carbon to these fungi.

Jill explained, "At Wakehurst, we set up a pop-up lab and slept ‘on campus’ for nearly two months (spread over the seven seasonal visits). Seeing the turning of seasons unfold and the beauty and diversity within was a particular treat, and getting to know our Wakehurst colleagues was invaluable in understanding each others' questions while building a unified picture; the sum of the parts became greater than the whole."

Keep an eye on Wakehurst's social media and website to follow the progress Nature Unlocked: https://www.kew.org/read-and-watch/women-of-nature-unlocked