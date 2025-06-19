Wakehurst Mansion to reopen with new exhibition spaces

The historic Wakehurst Mansion, a Grade I listed Elizabethan property located in the heart of the Sussex landscape, will reopen to the public on 27th June 2025 following an extensive two-year roof restoration, unveiling two brand new exhibition spaces and a new area for visitors to relax.

This marks a significant chapter in Wakehurst’s history, reintroducing the Mansion as a space that unites heritage, scientific innovation and visitor experience, creating a brand-new way for visitors to engage and interact with the historic space. The reopening also coincides with two major milestones: the 25th anniversary of the Millennium Seed Bank, and 60 years since the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, assumed management of Wakehurst from the National Trust in 1965, recognising the site’s potential as a complementary and ecologically diverse counterpart to Kew Gardens in London.

Visitors will be invited to explore three newly restored spaces within the Mansion, each offering a unique perspective on Wakehurst’s past, present, and future:

The Billiard Room will house an exhibition exploring the layered history of Wakehurst from the ground up, tracing the transformation of the landscape from prehistoric origins to a centre of botanical and scientific excellence. This space will also highlight the unique relationship between RBG Kew and the National Trust.

will house an exhibition exploring the layered history of Wakehurst from the ground up, tracing the transformation of the landscape from prehistoric origins to a centre of botanical and scientific excellence. This space will also highlight the unique relationship between RBG Kew and the National Trust. The Chapel , the original birthplace of the Millennium Seed Bank (celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025), will showcase Wakehurst’s pioneering role in seed conservation and how contemporary scientific research continues in the garden today, including through the Nature Unlocked programme that uses the Wakehurst landscape as a living laboratory exploring nature-based solutions for climate change.

The Library has been thoughtfully revived as a tranquil retreat, offering visitors a contemplative environment in which to appreciate the Mansion's character and atmosphere.

The Wakehurst Mansion is nestled in the heart of the gardens.

These new exhibitions reflect two core themes: Wakehurst as a living laboratory in a historic landscape shaped by centuries of careful and innovative stewardship. Through immersive interpretation and storytelling, the Mansion will once again become a focal point for visitor engagement, education, and scientific awareness.

Wakehurst Director Susan Raikes said: “The reopening of Wakehurst Mansion marks a significant milestone in the evolution of this remarkable site. The new exhibition spaces reflect our commitment to deepening public engagement with the natural world through the lens of science, heritage, and innovation. This achievement is the result of a collaborative effort, and we are proud to welcome visitors into a revitalised Mansion that honours its past while embracing an exciting future.”

The National Trust has been an engaged partner throughout the restoration process. Caroline Ikin, Curator at the National Trust said: “The National Trust and Kew have worked together at Wakehurst for many years, and we’re delighted the mansion is re-opening following extensive conservation work to the exterior of the building. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter at Wakehurst, with new displays exploring the rich history of the mansion and the people who’ve lived and worked there. Collaborating with Kew on the re-opening of these historic spaces has enabled us to share our joint vision of increasing access to our places.”