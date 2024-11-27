Walberton Place Care Home celebrates good CQC Rating with open day

Walberton Place Care Home in Arundel proudly celebrated their ‘GOOD’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) on Thursday 21st November with a spectacular Open Day event that brought together residents, staff, friends, family, and the local community. Guests were treated to a vibrant atmosphere, with balloon decorations, delicious buffet spread, a homemade cake by the Chef at Walberton Place and live music, including performances by a talented harpist and a live musician.

"V2 Radio joined the event"Adding to the excitement, Tanya and Kelly from V2 Radio joined the event to conduct interviews and share insights into Walberton Place’s partnership with the station. The care home is proud to sponsor this year’s Toy Appeal, spreading holiday cheer to children in need across the local area.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our Good CQC rating with our residents"Home Manager Edmalyn Consigna commented.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our Good CQC rating with our residents, their families, and the wider community. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and their commitment to providing exceptional care. The Open Day was a fantastic way to mark this achievement and showcase the positive spirit of Walberton Place.”

Walberton Place Open Day

Walberton Place’s sponsorship of the V2 Radio Toy Appeal demonstrates the home’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Get in touch

For more information about Walberton Place Care Home, please get in touch with Vanessa McEveney [email protected] or call 01243 551 549