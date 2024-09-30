Waldron Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Sunday Waldron's residents woke with some trepidation. The previous week had been wet and windy with occasional sharp downpours which caused some local flooding. There were fears for the Steam Engine Rally being called off or poor attendance .

But the early morning sky was pale pink and weather warnings were only for light rain later in the day, so out came the tables and chairs by the old shop, the barbecue was set up in front of the pub and by 9.00 am the first of the vintage motorbikes were beginning to roll in. By lunchtime the Steam Engines had arrived in droves and been parked all round the village centre to be admired by a large crowd of locals (sensibly walking in from home) and others from further afield. I lost count of the number of steamers but there were certainly approaching 20, some of them with trailers attached and in places double-parked, which challenged the skill of drivers avoiding each other by inches. By Monday morning only a few abandoned traffic cones and some random pools of oil left clues to what had been a highly successful event.

Services this Sunday 6 October will take place at All Saints'. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and the president and preacher will be Reverend Desmond Burton. In a departure from our usual timing Parish Eucharist will be at 11.00 am (note the time!) and will be our Harvest Festival. Gifts for Family Support Work would be much appreciated. Reverend Malcolm Elwis will preside and preach. Afterwards will be our Harvest Lunch at 12.30 which this year will be at Burnt Oak, Back Lane, Waldron BN21 0NN by kind invitation of Gail and Tim Williams. Details are on the church website but if you don't have access to a computer and would like to come to the harvest lunch, ring Gail (01435 812273) for directions. Contributions of hot or cold dishes, salads, puddings, wine or soft drinks would be most appreciated. There will be flags outside the gate. Everyone is welcome.

On Thursday 10 October Waldron Community Market will be held at Holy Cross Priory, Lewes Road, Cross in Hand from 10.00 am - 12.30.

During October Brian Tompsett and David Geear are organising the annual clearance of the churchyard at All Saints', Waldron. Would willing volunteers step forward to help please? The dates ar 12 and 19 October between 9.30 and 12.30. If you can spare one or two hours, please bring along your own tools and you are advised to wear waterproofs and stout shoes and holly-proof gardening gloves. We're hoping for dry weather so we can make a substantial difference and get a good bonfire going to get rid of the ivy, brambles and holly which we aim to clear. Refreshments in the church for volunteers to reward their labours. ENDS