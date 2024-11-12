Waldron Village News

There will be one more churchyard tidy-up tomorrow, Saturday 16 November from 9.30 am - 12.30.

Any volunteers will be very welcome to join the gang, bringing their own gardening tools and wearing stout clothing and boots. Refreshments are available and at the end of the session the pub will be open.

Singing for Fun for Everyone will be on Wednesday 20 November at the Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road from 2.00 pm - 4.00 pm. Music will be carols and seasonal songs (note - it will only be five weeks till Christmas Day) so come and start getting in the mood. There's a small charge of £5 per head to cover the cost of hiring the hall and providing refreshments. Everybody is welcome.

Father Simon Hobbs will be installed as our new Rector on Monday 2 December at All Saints' Church Waldron at 7.30 pm. Having been in Interregnum for just over a year since Reverend George Pitcher retired and although our two Church Wardens have worked hard to keep the show on the road, the parish is more than ready to welcome our new Rector officially - and just in time for Christmas.

The Friends of Waldron Churches will be holding their cheerful Christmas Cracker event on Sunday 8 December 12.30 - 3.30 pm at All Saints'. It's aimed (of course) at children and grandchildren who can bring along their parents and grandparents to join in the fun. Come early (12.30) and you'll see the Magician working his magic and Father Christmas will arrive about 1.30 so be ready to meet him. He'll be in his Grotto from about 2.00 pm - don't miss him! Children and adults will be able to make Christmassy stuff all afternoon and there'll be refreshments including mulled wine (for the grown-ups) and mince pies, Christmas goods for sale, a fabulous raffle (you could even win a hamper or a turkey) and a bottle tombola. Entry is £2 for adults and 50p for children under 16. This will really kick off your Christmas - do come!

Services this weekend, Sunday 17 November will be at All Saints'. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Father Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Morning Praise will be at 10.00 am and Leader and Preacher will be Andy Delves. Refreshments after the service will be provided by Dawn Chambers and Angela Hough. Next weekend, services will be at St Bartholomew's and we are particularly asked to bring any gifts suitable as Christmas presents for children which can be passed to Family Support Work (FSW). In particular presents for teenage boys are welcome as are Gift Tokens. If you donate a Gift Token pleaseput it in an envelope marked as such. Christmas food is also appreciated, such as trilfe-making kits, tinned fruits etc. ENDS