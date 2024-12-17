Waldron Village News

Early one morning last week Waldron village was thronged with angels and shepherds being dropped off by parents at All Saints' as the infants of Young Haymakers Nursery performed their Nativity. I hear it was a "really professional and very charming performance".

My 'stringer spaniel' Jacob, a regular visitor to the school was there as usual to report back on events. He says disapprovingly that the naughty donkeys, a great hit with the children in previous years, were recalcitrant this year and couldn't be persuaded into their trailer so weren't able to perform as usual. The children, all three- and four-year-olds obviously loved performing and were very well rehearsed by their brilliant teachers. There were no nerves on view, says Jacob. After the performance the children changed out of their costumes, put on their boots and wet weather gear and walked back to school through the woods. It was an event which will stay in the memories of these young people for the rest of their school lives as the older ones move on to primary school.

A number of people from Waldron took part last September in the Starlight Stroll organised as a fund-raiser for St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne. It's an annual event and very popular judging by the numbers who turn up - 850 walkers in 2024. Collectively they raised an amazing £91,104 which, as the events team have just announced will fund the following services : 146 days of care in the Inpatient Unit for one patient; 1084 days of running one community car, allowing the care team to visit patients at home; 4,555 counselling sessions to support bereaved children through the Hospice'[s Seahorse project. Hospices have been in the news recently because they receive only a small proprtion of their costs from the government, giving end-of-life care for children and adults with life-threatening illnesses, with the vast proprtion of their income being raised by the community on a voluntary basis. All hospices throughout the UK are struggling financially in these straitened times and some are having to reduce their services.

Opening times for the Star during the Christmas period are as follows : Monday 23 December 11 - 3.00. Kitchen 12 - 2.00 pm limited menu; Tuesday 24 December Pub open all day, kitchen open, limited menu; Wednesday 25 December Pub open 11.30 - 1.30, drinks only, no kitchen; Thursday 26 /Friday 27 Pub closed; Saturday 28 December Pub open all day, kitchen 12 - 2.30, 5 - 8.00 limited menu; Sunday 29 December usual Sunday hours; Monday 30 December pub closed; Tuesday 31 December pub open 11 - 3.00 Kitchen 12 - 2.00 limited menu; Wednesday 1 January New Year's day Pub open 10.30 - 3.00, kitchen 10.30 - 2.00 Booking advised.

Church services for Christmas Week are as follows : Sunday 22 December both services at St Bartholomew's at 8.00 am Holy Communion and 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. Tuesday 24 December Christmas Eve 4.00 pm Crib Service at St Bartholomew's, Midnight Mass at All Saints' Waldron starting at 11.00 pm. Wednesday 25 December Christmas Day 9.00 am Holy Communion at St Bartholomew's; 11.00 am Family Christmas celebration at All Saints'. Happy Christmas everyone! ENDS