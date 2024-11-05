Waldron Village Voice

This Saturday, November 9, there will be an autumn litter-pick, twin to the Spring version held back in April.

This will be led by Ben Salisbury (07823 885702). Ring or contact him on [email protected] to let him know if you can spare an hour or two to make our village look smart and litter-free, Meet up at the Lucas Hall at 10.00 am to be allocated a litter-bag and lane to clear and please wear a day-glo jacket and gloves if you have them.

On the same morning there will be a coffee morning with music entertainment at All Saints' Church from 10.30am - 12 midday in aid of Church funds.

Many Waldron residents are great supporters of the Friends of Sussex Hospices, the charity which is run entirely by volunteers with no paid staff. Hospices receive a paltry grant from government yet offer a huge range of end-of-life care in their thirteen Hospices across East and West Sussex.

One of their major fundraising events is their regular Christmas Fair which this year will take place on Wednesday, November 13 at the East Sussex National Hotel, Uckfield TN22 5ES.

The stalls are offering great ideas for family and friends so if you're looking for something original do come along from 10am - 3pm, stay for coffee or lunch, take part in the raffle, bring your friends and if you haven't already bought them the Christmas cards are beautiful and original. Tickets are £4 in advance online at friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk or £5 on the door.

This month's Waldron Community Market will be held on Thursday, November 14 at Holy Cross Priory Village, Lewes Road from 10am - 12.30pm. Organiser Graeme Mackenzie has announced that the market will be at full capacity highlighting Christmas gifts by local craftspeople as well as an excellent range of food stalls.

This month there will be two new stalls - the Gorgeous Goat Company and Va-Va Venison. You won't want to miss them! The Market offers a great morning out in the warmth of the Holy Cross Priory to meet up with friends for some shopping and a social get-together with refreshments in the Broughton Lounge.

There will be one more churchyard tidy-up on Saturday, November 16 from 9.30 am - 12.30 and any volunteers would be very welcome to join the gang, bringing their own tools and wearing stout clothing and boots.

Church services this weekend will be on Remembrance Sunday, November 10. Holy Communion will be at 8am at St Bartholomew's with Father Simon Hobbs presiding and preaching.

The Remembrance Day morning service will be at All Saints' and please note we will gather at 10.45am for reading the names of the village dead before the national two-minute silence at 11am. After the service we will process to the War Memorial to lay wreaths and offer prayers.