Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The last supermoon of the year, called a Beaver Moon, was visible last week on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supermoons are those when the moon appears closer to the earth than normal. The night sky over Waldron last Friday was eerily bright which made it possible to stand outside to read the headlines of a newspaper, but almost without colour. Historically the moon's phases were described as new, full, crescent, half and gibbous (or more than half.) Brewer's Dictionary of Phrase and Fable (that wonderful reference work) describes one legend associated with the moon which was that there was treasured everything wasted on earth, like broken promises, misspent time and wealth and unfulfilled desires.

Father Simon Hobbs is to be licensed (or installed?) as our new Rector on Monday 2 December at All Saints' Church at 7.30pm. This is a ceremony usually led by the Bishop of the Diocese to which many vicars and rectors and other officers in the area are invited as well as the congregation of course. There will be a plethora of robes on show and everyone in the parish is warmly invited to wlcome Simon in his new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Waldron Churches will be holding their annual Christmas Cracker event on Sunday 8 December between 12.30 and 3.30 pm at All Saints' and it's especially aimed at families. Come early to see the Magician working his magic afrom 12.30 and Father Christmas will arrive about 1.30 pm so be ready to meet him and give him a cheer. He'll be in his Grotto from about 2.00 pm - don't miss telling him your wishes for Christmas! Children (and even possibly adults too) will be able to make Christmassy stuff all afternoon and there'll be refreshments including mulled wine for the grown-ups and mince pies for everyone. Christmas goods will be on sale as well as a fabulous raffle (you could win a hamper or even a turkey) and a bottle tombola. Entry is £2 for adults and children under 16 can come in for 50p. All proceeds go towards the Flush Fund, designed to provide a loo for the church.

User (UGC) Submitted

Services this weekend on Sunday 24 November will be held at St Bartholomew's and Father Simon will be presiding and preaching at the 8.00 am Holy Communion and also at the 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. We're especially asked to bring any gifts suitable for Christmas presents fpr children that can be passed to Family Support Work. Presents for teenage boys are particularly welcomed as are Gift Tokens. If you donate a gift token please put it in an envelope marked as such. Christmas food is also much appreciated, like trifle-making kits and tinned fruit. ENDS