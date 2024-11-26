Waldron Village Voice

Father Simon Hobbs will become our new Rector when he is officially licensed at the service in All Saints' Church on Monday 2 December at 7.30 pm

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has lived in the area for some years and has regularly presided and preached at services during Reverend George Pitcher's ten years in office. Fr Simon has now stepped up to great applause and we wish him many happy years with his extended responsibilities. He will be available to the parish on three days a week. Everyone is welcome to come to the service on Monday to witness the proceedings.

The Friends of Waldron Churches will hold their Annual Christmas Cracker event on Sunday 8 December 12.30 - 3.30 pm at All Saints' Waldron. There will be entertainment, activities and fun for children and families. Come early to see the Magician working his magic from 12.30 and Father Christmas will arrive at about 1.00pm. There will be lots to make and do for children and in addition there will be refreshments, mulled wine, a tombola and more. Make sure you buy raffle tickets too - you could win a hamper or even a turkey! Entry to the event is £2 for adults and for children under 16 it's only 50p a head. All proceeds go to the Flush Fund (we're saving hard to provide a loo at the church).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waldron Community Market will be bigger and better than ever on Thursday 12 December at Holy Cross Priory village with a theme of "Foods for Christmas". As well as the usual food and gifts stalls the Gorgeous Goat Company will be back and this month will bring their fresh farm yoghourt in addition to products trialled last month. Having had a successful visit to the November market, Va Va Venison will also be back this month haaving sold out when they were last here. To round off the Christmas theme, the Heathfield Choral Society will be in full voice to entertain everyone and there'll be coffee and other refreshments to whet your Cristmas whistle. It will be a morning not to be missed.

User (UGC) Submitted

Tickets to the Waldron Panto "Jack Waldron and the Magic Beans" will be on sale from the beginning of December. Performances will be on 16, 17 and 18 January 2025. Look out for posters round the village for details. More info shortly.

Sunday 1 December is Advent Sunday celebrating the four weeks before Christmas and the start of the church year. Both services will be at All Saints'. Father Simon will preside and preach at Holy Communion at 8.00 am and will also officiate at the 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. The Preacher will be Reverend Malcolm Elwis. After the service refreshments will be served by Bev and Keith Bulmer. We are asked to bring any gifts suitable for Christmas presents for children that can be passed to Family Support Work. In particular presents for teenage boys are welcome as are Gift Tokens. If you donate a Gift Token please put it in an envelope marked as such. Christmassy food is also appreciated, such as trifle-making kits/ tinned fruit etc.