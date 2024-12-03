Waldron Village Voice

So no we're in the run-up to Christmas, celebrations are already beginning, the temperature is dropping, the shortest day of the year is within sight and I spotted two violets beside the church path this week.

I've already received a first Christmas card and sent or delivered a substantial handful. Yes, I know, "no one is sending Christmas cards this year" or so the story goes, but I'm bucking the trend because I love Christmas cards, both giving and receiving. It's sometimes the only time we can easily make contact with old friends and share news and for the price of a second-class stamp (and they haven't gone up this year) it can bring a touch of cheer. As far as local friends are concerned you don't even have to use a stamp to let them know that they're appreciated and that you treasure their friendship. Walking round our lovely lanes is still a pleasure if you pick your time and avoiding the getting to work or school time and ditto the homeward trek. And do wear a day-glo jacket for your own safety.

This weekend (Sunday 8 December) the Cracking Christmas Craftshop is on at All Saints' church from 12.30 - 3.30 pm. There will be entertainment, crafts and activities and crafty fun for children and their families. There's a Magician and Father Christmas will be in his Grotto. Refreshments will include mulled wine, tea and coffee and amusements for grown-ups will include a bottle tombola and a raffle - you could win a hamper or even a turkey. Entry is £2 for adults and for children under 16 it's only 50p a head. All proceeds go to the Flush Fund (to go towards providing a loo in the church.)

Last Monday we had the Licensing Service for Reverend Simon Habbs as Rector of All Saints' parish. The Bishop of Lewes, the Right Reverend William Hazlewood officiated and there was a flock (or is it a surplice?) of vicars, rectors and other church officials within Sussex to welcome Simon in his new post, and the whole ceremony was attended by a substantial proportion of our regular congregation. Despite Simon suffering from acute back pain which necessitated him sitting for part of the service in a wheelchair, he was properlyand warmly welcomed and celebrated.

Waldron Community Market will be on Thursday 12 December between 10.00 am and 12.30 pm at Holy Cross Priory Village with a theme of "Foods for Christmas". As well as the stalls offering food and gifts the Gorgeous Goat company will be back with fresh farm yoghourt and other dairy products and bread. Va-Va Venison will also be back and the Heathfield Choral Society will be carolling on the stairs to welcome visitors and later in the lounge. Come, listen, buy and enjoy!

Tickets for the Waldron Panto "Jack Waldron and the Magic Beans" are now on sale. Performances are on 16, 17, and 18 January 2025. Tickets can be bought on line or from the Star Inn at £10 per head or £9 for members of the Friends of Waldron Churches. Look out for posters round the village.

Church services this weekend will be at St Bartholomew's, Cross in Hand. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Father Simon will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Father Simon will again preside and preach. Make a note in your diaries that there will be a candlelit service of Nine Lessons and Carols at St Bartholomew's on Sunday 15 December at 4.00 pm which will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies. All welcome! ENDS