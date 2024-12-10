Waldron Village Voice

I suspect everyone in the village is relieved to have missed the worst of the bad weather which swept in from the west with rain and strong winds, powered by Storm Darragh.

It probably did have an effect on the numbers of families who turned out to take part in the Cracking Christmas Craftshop on Sunday but a damp Father Christmas arrived as expected so the magic still worked for some. Now those of us suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) are looking forward to the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year on 21 December. Roll on for longer days and the arrival of Spring because we can now start anticipating snowdrops, primroses, and the glory of daffodils. The bulbs are already poking their brave heads above the soil despite the rain and I can't wait!

Singing for Fun for everyone has its final session of the year on Wednesday 18 December at the Methodist Church Hall from 1.30 - 3.30 pm. Note the slightly earlier time than usual, arranged with the agreement of members as many don't like driving home after dark. As usual there's a small charge of £5 per head to cover the cost of hiring the Hall and for refreshments for everyone.

Note that the Star will open on New Year's Day for Brunch but you must book in advance as this is always a popular event.

On Sunday 15 December Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am at All Saints' with Father Dimon Hobbs presiding and p;reaching. However, there will be no morning service as the Candlelit Service of Nine Lessons and Carols will take its place at 4.00 pm at St Bartholomew's, Cross in Hand. That will be followed by mulled wine and mince pies.

The services for Christmas week are as follows : Sunday 22 December both services are at St Bartholomew's at 8.00 am (Holy Communion) and 10.00 am Parish Eucharist. Tuesday 24 December, Christmas Eve, 4.00 pm Crib Service at St Bartholomew's; 11.00 pm Midnight Mass at All Saints'. On Wednesday, Christmas Day 25 December at 9.00 am there will be Holy Communion at St Bartholomew's and at 11.00 am there will e a Family Christmas celebration at All Saints'. Happy Christmas everyone! ENDS