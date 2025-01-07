Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's panto time next weekend (0h yes it is) and the village's production of "Jack Waldron and the Enchanted Beans " is in its final week of rehearsals.

Despite the inevitable coughs and colds amongst the cast and crew, everyone will be fit for the performances, because Doctor Panto always works his curative magic. The lines and songs are learnt, costumes are fitted, the scenery is almost dry and quantities of tickets have been sold. I hear there are still a few available for the matinee (2.30 pm) on Saturday 18 January and for the Thursday 16 evening (7.30) performance so if you've still not bought your tickets, you'd better move fast. Buy them from the pub, or from the box office (07860 435532 or on line from www.waldronchurches.org.uk All performances will be at All Saints' church in the village and profits will go to the Flush Fund designated to provide all Saints' with a loo. Come prepared to hiss the baddies, applaud the goodies and sing when you're asked!

If you see this edition in good time you may want to come along to Martin Jenner's Breakfall Workshop at the Alleluia Room, St Bartholomew's church next Friday 17 January at 11.00 am.With winter upon us, with its slippery pavements Martin is aiming to teach us all how to avoid falls and inevitable breakages.

Services this weekend (Sunday 12 January ) will be at St Bartholomew's, Cross in hand. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Father Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Father Simon will again preside and preach. There will also be a celebration of Baptism. Refreshments after the service will be prvided by Moira and Ray James. ENDS

