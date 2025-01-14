Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first full moon of the year was in the night sky on Monday of this week and was a so-called "Wolf Moon".

During 2025 there will be 12 full moons including three supermoons and two lunar eclipses. The first of the eclipses will happen on Friday 14 March when the moon will turn a reddish-orange colour some time between 2.26 and 3.31. Waldron often has clear night skies so we may be lucky enough to spot it.

Driving up Whitehouse Lane this week one afternoon, a young deer crossed the road in front of me and disappeared through a gateway. Knowing that there's rarely a deer on its own and you can almost guarantee there will be more, I slowed to a crawl, but there was no sign of a group. There are certainly many deer in and around the village, often seen crossing roads between their grazing spots, notably on the Lewes Road between Cross in Hand and Blackboys. I hear from friends that deer whistles are cheap and available on line and can be easily fixed to your front bumper, but apparently there is little scientific evidence to prove they're effective. However, as one friend reported "well, I haven't hit a deer yet!"

Tickets for the village panto "Jack Waldron and the Enchanted Beans" have almost sold out except for returns. Best bet is to check availability from the Box Office (07860 435532) or on-line from www.waldronchurches.org.uk Performances , at All Saints' Church in the centre of Waldron, are on Thursday 16 January and Friday 17 January, both at 7.30 pm and on Saturday 18 January at 2.30 (matinee) and 7.30 pm. Be prepared to join in - we love true audience participation! Refreshments in the interval.

Services this weekend (Sunday 19 February) will be at All Saints' Waldron. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Reverend Desmond Burton will preside and preach. Morning Praise will be at 10.00 am when Tim Hough will lead and Andy Delves will preach

Note for your diaries: The Star Inn will be closed from Monday 20 January for Staff Holidays and will re-open on Wednesday 5 February.