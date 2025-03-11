Waldron Village Voice

Sunday 9 March was the last day when Paul Lefort was behind the bar at The Star after 42 years as licensee - and almost everyone who could count themselves as a "regular" now or in the past was there, standing in the Spring sunshine to see him off and help present him with his farewell gifts.

This week we will welcome the new owners, Simon and Nicole Denny, who have already been behind the bar to meet some of the locals in the past few weeks and they can be sure of a warm welcome. The current staff are all staying in post, so the handover should be seamless. If you haven't yet dropped in for a drink or a meal, make a date to do so!

Tomorrow, Saturday 15 March, there will be a morning music concert with coffee and cake at the church across the road in the village. Refreshments are on offer from 10.30 am and the concert will begin at 11.00. The musicians are Sarah Lakshman (soprano) and George Oakenfold (baritone/bass) accompanied by Brian Steer and the programme ranges from classical to modern, including Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Entry is free but there'll be a retiring collection which will go towards the organ and the new vestry and loo project (the Flush Fund). Why not make a morning of it and follow up with lunch at the pub?

The next pub quiz will be on Wednesday 19 March and as usual teams will be of six quizzers. You're advised to book your table in advance and arrive about 7.00 pm for a prompt start at 7.30. The charge includes a two-course supper served halfway through the evening.

The group Singing for Fun for Everyone will meet this month on Wednesday 19 March between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm at the Methodist Church Hall at the top of Firgrove Road. It's £5 per head which covers the cost of the Hall and refreshments and everyone is welcome.

On Thursday 20 March there's our usual Coffee Morning at The Star from 10.30 until 12.00 midday. It's a good way to meet people if you're new to the village or just want some friendly company and a chat.

This Sunday 16 March is the second Sunday in Lent and services will be at All Saints' Church. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am when Father Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Morning Praise is at 10.00 am and Andy Delves will preside and Tim Hough will preach. Refreshments afterwards will be provided by Dawn Chambers and Angela Hough. You are reminded that Fr Simon is running a Lent Course on Saturday mornings in the Alleluia Room at St Bartholomew's, Cross in Hand from 22 March, starting with a light breakfast at 10.00 am followed by the Course at 10.30 am.