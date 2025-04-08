Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week the schoolchildren have broken up for the Easter holidays, the sun's shining, blossom is out on every bush and tree and the Spring bulbs are at their best, with happy bees exploring the possibilities of pollen, but beware the cold nights!

It's the start of Holy Week, one of the major festivals in the church calendar and there's plenty going on in our parish. The services and events will be as follows:

Palm Sunday 13 April at St Bartholomew's. Holy Communion at 8.00 am and blessing of Palms, commemorating the triumphant entry into Jerusalem when the crowds strewed palms in front of him according to St John's gospel.

10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Fr Simon Hobbs presiding and Tim Hough preaching.

Monday 14 April, Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 at 7.00 pm Compline at St Bartholomew's, a short service of reflection on the Passion. Service open to everybody.

Maunday Thursday 17 April at St Bartholomew's Eucharist of the Last Supper. This will be a Passover Supper in the Alleluia Room to which everyone is welcome. It will include the Washing of Feet, Communion, Stripping the Altar and a Vigil. (Please let Sarah Mackenzie know on 01435 866419 if you wish to come for provision of refreshments).

Good Friday 18th April at St Bartholomew's 12.00 noon - 1.00pm Stations of the Cross. 1.00 pm - 1.30 pm Frugality and Fasting in the Alleluia Room. At All Saints' 2.00 pm - 3.00 pm Good Friday Liturgy.

Easter Day 20 April at St Bartholomew's 7.00 am Dawn Eucharist Lighting of the Easter Fire and First Communion of Easter. Followed by bacon rolls and coffee in the Alleluia Room. Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach.

At All Saints' 11.00 am Family Eucharist when Fr Simon will preside and preach. Refreshments follow with a glass of celebratory Prosecco.

Wednesday 16 April Singing for Fun for Everyone at the Methodist Church Hall on the corner of Firgrove Road and High Street, Cross in Hand. 2.00 pm - 4.00 pm, and a small charge is made to cover the cost of hiring the hall and refreshments.. Car parking is through the field gate, 50 yards down Firgrove Road on the opposite side.

Friday 18 April Easter Egg Hunt organised by the Star Inn. Everyone will be very welcome. Enquiries from The Star or please go to their website for more details: www.thestarinnwaldron.co.uk