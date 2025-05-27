Waldron Village Voice

Just as we were getting used to long days of sun, the clouds returned and for several days we have actually had some measurable rain to give respite to local farmers and to refresh our gardens.

Looking ahead to events coming up in the new month, we are having a Parish Lunch on 1 June at The Star and it's already fully booked. This is an innovation for the Parish and offers an opportunity for those who aren't regular pub-goers to meet the new owners Simon and Nicole and be sociable with friends from church.

On Thursday 12 June there'll be the monthly Waldron Community Market which as usual will be at the Holy Cross Priory, Lewes Road from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. A broad range of stalls including fresh products and vegetables, as well as locally arts and cards will welcome visitors and there's an opportunity to enjoy a coffee or even lunch. Advanced bookings are advised for lunch.

Church Warden Ian Dixon is opening his garden at Brambles in Dern Lane for a coffee morning in aid of our churches from 10.00 am until 12.30 pm on Saturday 14 June. There will be cakes for sale, a bring-and-buy stall and a raffle and I seem to recall that Ian is a model railway enthusiast, so do come along to enjoy his track!

On 28 June there will be a concert at All Saints' Church at 4.00 pm. The programme will include songs by Faure and Chausson and opera arias by Mozart, Delibes and Verdi. The soloists are : Yvonne Lloyd (soprano), Christopher Dixon (baritone) and George Oakenfold (bass). Gavin Stevens and Brian Steer will accompany the singers. There is no ticket charge but a retiring collection will be taken which will go towards maintenance of the organ and to the "Flush Fund", our major fund-raiser to provide lavatory facilities at All Saints'.

This Sunday is the first of the month and the seventh Sunday of Easter. Both services are at All Saints', with Holy Communion at 8.00 am and Fr Simon Hobbs presiding and preaching. Parish Eucharist will be at 11.00 am (note the time!) with Fr Simon again presiding and preaching. Ian and Christine Mountford will provide refreshments after the service and the Parish Lunch (see above) will follow at The Star.