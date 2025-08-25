Waldron Village Voice

As the last days of August run out we're still enjoying hot weather though with warnings of rain and wind to come. September is often beautiful, however and perhaps we'll have an Indian summer to postpone autumn for a little longer.

Work continues at All Saints' Church to put a lavatory into our lovely old building, but it's a challenge and it's likely to be a long drawn-out process. Regular cleaning has been suspended and postponed until the project is completed, which may be several more weeks. Plans are afoot to have specialist cleaners in so that even the parts which are rarely cleaned (mostly the very high parts of the ceiling) will receive attention. We can still hold some services however, and these are still happening on the first, third and fifth Sundays in the month (see below).

On 6 September Reg and Ann Bassett will host a coffee morning in aid of the two churches, at Maigarth, Mayfield Flat from 10.00 am - 12 noon. There's usually cake and biscuits to accompany the coffee, and a raffle and it's an opportunity to meet up with friends, so do come!

On Thursday 11 September there will be the usual Waldron Community Market with fresh food and produce and artwork for sale at Holy Cross Priory, Lewes Road, Cross in Hand from 10.00 am until 12.30 pm.

This Sunday 31 August , the 11 Sunday of Trinity, services will be held at All Saints' Waldron. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Fr Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Matins will be at 10.am led by Andy Delves and Tim Hough will preach.