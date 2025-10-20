Walk the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit in support of local hospice care

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides free-of-charge, tailored end-of-life care both in your community and at the Hospice, helping local people living with a life-limiting illness, and their family and friends. With an NHS grant covering just 16% of annual costs of over £10.5 million, we value the amazing support and generosity of our local community.

One of the ways we raise vital funds is through our events, where we all come together to do something fun and rewarding in support of hospice care.

Our next event is our annual dog walk, Woof for Wilf, which is on Sunday 16th November.

This year, the walk is being held at the iconic Goodwood Motor Circuit, giving walkers and their four-legged friends a unique experience walking a venue that is steeped in history.

Gates open at 9:30am giving you an hour to meet other dog lovers, browse a variety of dog-themed stalls before taking on your walk at 10:30am.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by visiting: stwh.co.uk/woof-for-wilf-2025

This isn’t just any dog walk; it’s a walk that can help make a difference to local lives. By setting up a JustGiving page and raising funds, you’ll be helping to support local lives in need. You can also donate at our JustGiving page by visiting: justgiving.com/campaign/woofforwilf25

Every pound raised can help a person living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their loved ones, get the expert care and compassion they deserve.

If you have any questions, please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team by emailing [email protected], or calling 01243 755184.

We look forward to seeing you for a track day with a difference!