Walkers return to Worthing seafront to Walk With Purpose

Supporters gathered at Beach House Grounds on Sunday 20th July for Guild Care’s second Walk With Purpose. The event, in aid of the charity’s valuable social care work in the community, brought a great community atmosphere to Worthing’s seafront. Funds raised through Walk With Purpose will support Guild Care’s wide-ranging services for older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities.

Walkers set off at 10am along the promenade, choosing from 10k, 5k or shorter more accessible distances. They were cheered on by uplifting live music, including David Abbott’s band performing at the Pavilion and Andy’s Angels choir stationed at the 10k checkpoint, creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere for those taking on the longer route.

After a breezy start, the rain mostly held off and sunshine broke through in the afternoon, as returning walkers were able to relax in deck chairs and enjoy performances by The Daytonas, Micky & the Loners and The Swing Ninjas at the family-friendly celebration.

Sophie Barton, Event Officer at Guild Care, said, "Walk With Purpose has become such a wonderful highlight in our calendar. The atmosphere was fantastic, full of positivity, with lots of our friendly volunteers supporting the walkers who set their own pace – some were determined to complete the challenge as fast as they could, while others took their time to enjoy the seafront walk with friends, so it really was perfect for everyone. The oldest walker was the incredible Pat, aged 81, who comes to some of our Creating Connections activities, and we welcomed lots of families with young children too. This year, lots of lovely dogs joined in as part of ‘Woof With Purpose’, and they were all so well behaved!

Walk With Purpose medals were awarded as walkers crossed the finish line

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part, volunteered or supported us in any and every way. It means a huge amount to us and to the people we support – every step taken helps to make a difference to local lives."

The festival featured stalls from local makers including Paws Bakery, Maxine’s Candles and Chloe’s Candy Corner, alongside games, crafts and face painting by Dancing Brush. Food and drink were provided by Beelzebab, Gohan of Arundel, Cloud 9 Coffee, Passione Napoletana Pizza and Rent My Event Sussex, whose bacon rolls were especially well received.

Guild Care also extended thanks to its headline sponsor Bowers & Wilkins, and to all supporting sponsors, including Electronic Temperature Instruments Ltd, Konsileo, Arrow Taxi Group, Pinnacle UK, DGCS Security Group, Wall Bros Carpets, A Star Waste Management, Roffey Homes, WGroup and High Gain Events. Thanks also went to volunteer photographers Mark Davies and David Franchi, as well as the many volunteers whose efforts made the event possible.

All proceeds from Walk With Purpose will support Guild Care’s community work in and around Worthing.

Madam Mayor meets the Guild Care bear at Walk With Purpose

The charity’s next major event, Summer Showtime, is an open-air cinema experience taking place from 27th to 30th August. Beach House Grounds will host four blockbuster films shown on the big screen over four evenings: UP, Notting Hill, Top Gun, and Wicked. Tickets are priced at £10, with children’s tickets at £6 and concessions available. For more information and to book, visit www.guildcare.org/Event/summer-showtime.