Walking Hadrian’s Wall For 4Sight Vision Support

On Sunday 28th September, 4Sight Vision Support’s (4SVS) Service Delivery & Development Manager Dan, and his close friend James, will be walking just under 100 miles in five days along the Hadrian’s Wall Path.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be raising money for the charity which supports people living in West Sussex with sight loss. Dan and James’ walk coincides with the end of National Eye Health Week, an annual awareness-raising campaign promoting good eye health and reminding us all to get regular eye health checks.

As Dan has lived experience and understands some of the challenges faced by the individuals the charity supports, he is well placed to provide advice and support to 4Sight Vision Support’s clients about equipment, services and technology in a variety of environments, whether that be at home, in an educational setting, or in the workplace. Dan has known James, a Serving Royal Marines Commando, since school, and the pair know they may well face some very challenging terrain and changeable weather along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan comments, “To play my part in raising awareness of National Eye Health Week, and the services and support on offer from 4Sight Vision Support, I thought we would undertake this challenge along this world-famous route. With James’ background, I have already told him he can carry me if the going gets really tough!”

James (L) and Dan (R)

CEO of 4SVS Kirstie Thomas said, “We are really proud of Dan and James in undertaking this walk and helping to raise awareness of the vital work we do to support those living with sight loss locally. We are always grateful to everyone who helps us fundraise by taking on their own events and challenges, large or small. We all wish Team Dan and James the best of luck and fingers crossed for the weather!”

Dan and James’ Walk will start on Sunday in Wallsend and finish on Thursday 2nd October in Bowness-On-Solway. If you would like to lend your support, please visit their fundraising page: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/dans-hadrians-wall-walk For further information about 4Sight Vision Support’s services, please call 01243 828555 or