Walking tour operator backs Act Now, Age Better campaign

HF Holidays, walking holidays tour operator, has today publicly supported the Age UK campaign ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign, spearheaded by Dame Helen Mirren.

“Chris Simmonds, CEO of HF Holidays said: “HF Holidays is the leading walking holiday co-operative with 40,000 members, the majority of whom are 50+. Our founder, TA Leonard, the pioneer of the outdoor movement knew that walking in the great outdoors was good for you, but over 100 years on, this has been scientifically proven. Walking in landscapes is not only restorative, but also curative and we support Age UK's ‘Act Now, Age Better’ campaign. Members and guests of HF Holidays not only benefit from this ‘green prescription’ by staying active and healthier as we age; but also gain the benefits that come from enjoying the social interaction with others – it’s a win win."

Linda, 73, from York has become a walk leader for HF Holidays and says that she loves the wow factor of walking - when you get to the top of a a mountain or a small hill, (it doesn’t really doesn’t matter), but just being out in nature makes you feel so good and I intend to do it for as long as I can!

Andrea Illingworth, 61, from Eastbourne became an HF Holidays Walk Leader following early retirement in 2021 from the NHS. She says: “I’ve loved walking and talking all my life. I have never had a problem talking and socialising, but learned to walk later than most due to a developmental disorder involving difficulties in coordination and movement. Once I got the hang of it though there was no stopping me!

Gentle Guided Walking

“I have found a new lease of life and have been totally reinvigorated by being a Walk Leader. It’s improved my wellbeing in so many ways. I had just gone through retirement and a bereavement, and it has given me something to look forward to and a real sense of purpose. I love being outdoors with people. I only wish I’d done it sooner!

“Being a walk leader and seeing people of all ages and abilities appropriately stretch themselves to complete often challenging walks in groups is really inspirational.

She advises new walkers looking to prepare for a walking holiday to build a few simple activities into daily life - even if you only have a short amount of preparation time. These include taking brisk 30-minute walks, running up stairs (but walking down). And while it sounds obvious, the best way to train for a long walk is often to take a long walk. HF Holidays offers 260 walking and activity holidays in the UK, Europe, and beyond, all guided by a team of 600 expert volunteer leaders who help build confidence in exploring the great outdoors.

HF Holidays has a series of Gentle Walking itineraries. Try the Three-Night Cotswolds Gentle Guided Walking Holiday is priced from £555 per person, including full board accommodation at the Grade II Harrington House in Bourton-on-the-Water, guided walking with experienced leaders, a choice of three guided walks and all transport from walks where necessary.

Stowell, Cotswolds

New to walking guests can enjoy the gorgeous countryside, impossibly pretty villages and towns, historic attractions, and charm that make the honey-tinged Cotswolds one of the UK’s most romantic walking destinations.

Perfect for those wanting to explore this designated National Landscape at a slower and more relaxed pace, this holiday includes a choice of up to three different-grade daily walks, including a gentle walk of three to four miles.