Walking with heart: Joanna Burdett’s journey for Headway Sussex

Joanna is the compassionate owner of Lola, a beloved therapy dog who has brought immeasurable comfort and joy to countless individuals, as well as our clients facing brain injuries at Headway Sussex.

Now, Joanna is channelling that same spirit of generosity into a new endeavour: fundraising for Headway Sussex.

On August 24, she will embark on a formidable journey, walking the entire 33 miles of the Downs Link. This challenge is not just a testament to Joanna’s physical endurance but a reflection of her unwavering dedication to making a positive impact.

Joanna’s dedication to this cause is a natural extension of her generous spirit.

Joanna & Therapy Dog, Lola.

Reflecting on her motivation, she shared: "Headway Sussex plays a crucial role in our community, offering support and rehabilitation services to those affected by brain injuries. The work they do is life-changing, providing individuals and their families with the tools and resources needed to navigate the complexities of recovery and regain their quality of life."

Headway Sussex, a charity deeply valued in our community, provides essential services such as rehabilitation programmes, support groups, and advocacy for individuals affected by brain injuries. The organisation relies heavily on community fundraising efforts like Joanna’s to continue its vital work.

These initiatives not only generate much-needed funds but also raise awareness about the challenges faced by those with brain injuries.

Joanna’s upcoming walk is not just a testament to her physical endurance but a powerful statement of solidarity. As she takes on this formidable challenge, she walks alongside every person who has been touched by the support and care of Headway Sussex.

"We are profoundly grateful to Joanna for her inspiring commitment and to everyone who supports this cause," said Roxanne Thomas, Digital Marketing & Digital Fundraising Lead at Headway Sussex.

"Her journey exemplifies the power of community spirit and the impact of collective action."