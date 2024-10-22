Walks and talks during November with Worthing Walking and Social Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing Walking and Social Club has arranged the following for the month of Nopvember.

On Tuesday 5th November there is a talk on climate change and how to keep up with the grandchildren's knowledge, and on the 19th it's all about Village Signs of Sussex.

These talks are held at the Quaker Meeting House at the rear of 34 Mill Road, Worthing.

For the more active, there are walks on Wednesday 6th November, which is from the junction of Grand Avenue and Mill Road to West Tarring.

Then on 21st of the month the walk is from Goring Street around Goring and Ferring, with a walk on November 27th from Fairlands in East Preston to Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton and then to Rustington.

For information about the walks, please contact Caroline on 01903 774098