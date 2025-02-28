Wall Bros Carpets & Flooring and Guild Care celebrate their 8th decade of support as charity champions

Wall Bros Carpets & Flooring has been a proud supporter of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, since the 1950s. The firm’s longstanding commitment spanning eight decades has helped to enable Guild Care to continue its vital work in supporting older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities throughout the local community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daryl Wollers, corporate development and partnership officer at Guild Care, said, “It’s been amazing to learn that our friends at Wall Bros have so many historical connections with Guild Care over the decades. Year on year, their team has sponsored numerous fundraising events and we’re extremely grateful to be their chosen charity again for 2025. Thank you to everyone at Wall Bros for all your support over the decades and hopefully in the years ahead - you really are one of our most valued charity champions!”

Wall Bros Carpets & Flooring has been operating from the same shopfront since 1957 and now has two branches, in Worthing and Storrington. The company was originally founded by Cyril Wall and his brothers, with Cyril himself establishing the firm’s early support for what was then known as the ‘Worthing Council of Social Service’, the group which evolved into today’s Guild Care. Even before launching Wall Bros, Cyril was a volunteer driver for charity, demonstrating his commitment to the Worthing community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Cyril’s retirement in the 1980s, Wall Bros has seen only two subsequent owners, both of whom have not only continued the tradition of supporting Guild Care but embraced it with the same enthusiasm that Cyril showed.

This historic photo from Christmas Day, 1958, shows Cyril Wall as a volunteer driver for Guild Care, which was known at the time as Worthing Council of Social Service

Ashley Horne, owner of Wall Bros Carpets & Flooring, believes this commitment is now an integral part of the company’s identity. “Supporting Guild Care is in the DNA of Wall Bros,” he said. “Over many years, we’ve seen firsthand the help they provide for local people and the incredible difference that can make. Just as three generations of Wall Bros owners have supported Guild Care, there must be many families that have been supported by Guild Care over at least three generations.”

Guild Care’s long-term partnership with Wall Bros Carpets & Flooring is testament to the difference such shared commitment can make in the community.

With Wall Bros reaffirming its support by selecting Guild Care as its chosen charity once again for 2025, the charity can provide more services that improve lives throughout Worthing and beyond. For more information about Guild Care’s services, visit www.guildcare.org and to discover more about Wall Bros, visit their website at www.wallbroscarpets.co.uk