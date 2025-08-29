Wanted – a standby Father Christmas for Hassocks and Horsham

Do you have what it takes to be the Santa Claus needed for a Sussex children’s charity grotto? Might your lifetime’s ambition to be Father Christmas about to become true?

A stand-by Santa is being recruited for the festive grottos at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks and Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham which attract around eight-thousand children. These are run for the benefit of The Budding Foundation, formed in 2013 and working to improve the lives of young people across the county, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

Tates of Sussex garden centres are looking for a Santa to shifts and be emergency standby, be that over weekdays and weekends in November and December. There is a guaranteed minimum with the possibility of more next year

“As the star of our Christmas experience, you’ll play a key role in creating magical memories”, says Rebecca Houghton-Knapp from Tates. “You’ll meet and greet families, hear children’s Christmas wishes, and help make their festive dreams come true”, she adds. “A commitment to staying in character and embodying the magic of Father Christmas is essential.”

Children look forward to visiting the Sussex charity grottos

The role’s main responsibilities include meeting and interacting with children visiting the grotto to bring the magic of Christmas to life. It will be essential to listen to their Christmas wishes with warmth and care, maintaining the traditional Father Christmas story by always staying in character. The position is supported by a team of elves and, by working together, a seamless and magical experience will be created, alongside a joyful, welcoming and festive atmosphere.

It is likely that the successful candidate will be a jolly, kind and warm-hearted individual, have strong communications silks alongside experience in customer service or performance-related work. There must be an enthusiasm for Christmas plus flexibility towards working days/hours.

More details online at https://www.tatesofsussex.co.uk/careers or call 01273 845232.