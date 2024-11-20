Wanted: Tomorrow’s orchestral musicians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex Music is thrilled to announce the return in January of its incredibly successful initiative for beginner instrumentalists back for its fourth year. The Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme (TOP25) combines free instrumental lessons and free instrument loan with weekly orchestral sessions and applications for are now open! TOP25 lasts for three terms, starting in January 2025, with sessions taking place at our Bognor Regis, Chichester, Horsham, and Worthing music centres. The first term is completely free, with the following two terms costing just £75 each term.

TOP25 has been created as a fast-track route from absolute beginner to confident musician within a few short months. TOP25 will also introduce children to the thrill of playing in an orchestra and playing in concerts.

If your child, or a child you care for, loves music and is aged between seven and 11 years old the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme is an amazing opportunity to nurture that curiosity and help them develop skills which can last a lifetime.

John Randall, West Sussex Music’s Music Centres Manager said: “2025 will be our fourth year of running the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme. In the last three years I’ve been blown away by the excitement and enthusiasm our young students have brought to the whole process.”

Join Tomorrow's Orchestra Programme, today!

“We’re really pleased to be able to offer youngsters this accessible, low-cost opportunity to learn a musical instrument, perform as part of an orchestra and make new friendships.

Our dedicated staff are looking forward to helping students take their first steps on what we hope will be a lifelong musical journey.” TOP25 combines a weekly instrumental lesson and orchestral session and has been created to give a fast-track route to children who are keen to make music with others.

Places are limited so book now to avoid disappointment by going to westsussexmusic.co.uk/top/

If you’d like to experience this year’s Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme musicians in concert, they are performing at Worthing Assembly Hall on Sunday 1 December at 6pm. Tickets on sale here westsussexmusic.co.uk/event/county-ensembles-winter-concert