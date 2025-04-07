War grave talks and tours in Hastings to mark the anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free cemetery talks and tours encouraging people to discover the heritage on their doorstep have been launched by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

The talks and tours launch during the CWGC’s annual War Graves Week, from May 2nd-11th, then continue over the summer in towns and cities all over the UK.

The launch also coincides with the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8th, and VJ Day on August 15th.

The tours at Hastings Cemetery will take place on 9th & 11th May and will give people the chance to discover the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces that died in the First and Second World Wars who are buried in their community.

WW1 plot, Hastings Cemetery

War Graves Week is an initiative aimed at encouraging people from the local community to come together and discover the world war heritage on their doorstep – learning about the stories of those commemorated by the CWGC in Hastings and the skills, dedication and expertise of those CWGC staff and volunteers who work to keep their memory alive.

This year is a significant year for commemoration, with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day in May and VJ Day in August.

In addition to the local tours happening, a series of interactive mobile exhibitions will be taking place across the UK, as part of the CWGC’s For Evermore Tour. People are encouraged to connect with the history of the Second World War and to share their own stories of the fallen. Visitors will also get the chance to see the CWGC’s Torch for Peace, which symbolises the eternal flame of commemoration.

Director of Education, Engagement and Volunteering, Simon Bendry, said: “This year marks a special and unique year with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

“We are incredibly excited for people to come out and join one of our tours or exhibitions over the coming weeks, and to share their stories of the fallen so we can keep telling them for generations to come.”

To find out more and book a tour, visit www.cwgc.org