Warden Park Secondary Academy thanked by Haywards Heath in Bloom committee chair

Cllr Sandy Ellis, Chair of Haywards Heath In Bloom Committee, has praised the students from Warden Park Secondary Academy for their amazing work to support the town’s entry to Britain in Bloom as she waits for the result!

The school’s Eco Club planted up seeds from the RHS and cared for them, repotting them on as they grew into big pots holding a miniature garden of vibrant display of flowers for beauty scent and cutting, including cosmos, zinnias, sweet peas and sunflowers.

Haywards Heath In Bloom Chair, Cllr Sandy Ellis, says: “The committee reached out to the pupils of Warden Park to ask if they could help support the town’s entry to Britain in Bloom, in what is The Royal Horticultural Society's 60th anniversary.

"The theme for this year was flowers of friendship and the students made a brilliant decision to grow various varieties of flowers, which were then made into beautiful pots to present to local care homes, celebrating that friendship knows no age, it just blooms over time.

Residents from Oakwood Court Care Home were delighted to receive the pots.

"In addition to showcasing their horticulturist knowledge, they also took part in creating poems to describe the importance of friendship and togetherness, which I had the greatest pleasure reading. These wonderful poems were displayed on Muster Green to greet the judges as they arrived to Haywards Heath.

"Thank you so very much to the wonderful pupils of Warden Park Secondary Academy for your kind support, proving friendship is a key element to a wonderfully kind community.”

The students presented the pots of flowers to residents from Oakwood Court Care Home at a special event at the school, where they additionally read out friendship poems, celebrating inter-generational friendship and community.

The winning poem, written by Alfie from Warden Park Secondary Academy is called Peace and Love for all and is shown below.