Warmer Crowhurst insulation event at village hall this Saturday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local residents to attend gathering on making local homes warmer and more energy efficient this winter

Crowhurst residents will be attending a free community-focused event about home insulation at Crowhurst Village Hall (Forwood Lane, TN33 9AJ) this Saturday (28 September) afternoon between 2 – 3.30pm.

Organised by the Warmer Crowhurst project, the event will provide valuable insights into how local people can make their homes warmer and more energy-efficient, just in time for the colder months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will be able pick up free draught-proofing and energy saving kits and guidance on how to use them effectively. Joe Daly from local community benefit co-operative Energise Sussex Coast will share up-to-date information on the best practices for home insulation, suitable for houses of any age. And a case study of a local home will be presented.

Sonia Plato addresses a previous Warmer Crowhurst event

Additionally, the event will explain what funding is available for local residents to upgrade the energy efficiency of their home and heating systems, including options for residents of all income levels. This will include an invitation to a funding surgery where Energise Sussex Coast will work with an installer to make it as easy as possible for eligible local residents to access funding to cover the costs of energy efficiency upgrades.

There will also be an opportunity for residents to briefly reflect on the Warmer Crowhurst, which has been running since 2021. Projects to date include a detailed study of current local energy consumption and possible ways to heat the village homes without fossil fuels.

The UK's housing stock is notoriously leaky and draughty, with roughly half of the UK's 27 million homes falling below a good level energy efficiency rating (an ‘EPC rating’ of C). Home heating is also a major source of the UK carbon emissions, accounting for over 10% of the UK's territorial emissions. Only an estimated 5% of homes are currently heated by renewable heating systems (84% by gas).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energise Sussex Coast director Kate Meakin said: 'This is a fantastic opportunity to learn how to make your home more comfortable while reducing energy bills. It's clear that the community is enthusiastic about improving home insulation, and we're excited to support these efforts. Don't miss this chance to connect with your neighbours, enjoy some refreshments, and take steps toward a warmer, more energy-efficient Crowhurst!'

Audrey Koop from Warmer Crowhurst said: 'Improving the insulation in our homes can be challenging and costly, particularly for older properties. At previous Warmer Crowhurst events, many said their biggest challenges were understanding the available funding options, navigating the entire process, and importantly, finding trusted installers. We believe that this event addresses all these concerns and will pave the way forward for our community in Crowhurst.'

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.