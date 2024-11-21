'Warmer Saltdean' community event at Saltdean Lido

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local community energy co-op Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) will be joining the Saltdean Climate Action Network (SCAN) at the first of their free Winter Warmer workshops next Tuesday (November 26), 7 – 9pm at the Saltdean Lido (The Oval Park, Saltdean Park Rd, Brighton BN2 8SP).

The 'Warmer Saltdean' event is focussed on how local residents can take action to transform what are often damp, usually draughty and hard-to-heat residences, into dry and cosy homes.

SCAN's volunteer 'Energy Champions' Graham Currie and Richard Stow will report on the results of their recent informal survey of seven local houses, during which they provided free, unbiased advice on residents' main concern at present: damp.

A local resident will also report-back on the results of implementing the advice that she was given during the survey.

ESC's energy expert Martin Turner will provide a broader overview, including guidance on how to identify the home improvements - from draught-proofing and double-glazing to insulation – that are right for each individual residence.

He will also explain the range of government grants and financial support available (including for renters and those on low incomes) and there will also be some top tips on how to avoid scam sellers.

Recent research has highlighted the significant impact of indoor mould and dampness on health, particularly respiratory conditions like asthma, and climate change is exacerbating conditions conducive to indoor mould growth.

According to a 2023 survey for the End Fuel Poverty Coalition '16% of UK adults (8.3m people) live in cold damp homes, exposed to the health complications that come from living in fuel poverty'.

A spokesperson for SCAN said: "Saltdean's housing has a dominance of bungalows, dating from 1930s through to 1960s and beyond. Many have had extensions and loft / dormer conversions done in later years: often with poorly insulated, low quality construction. Problems of damp have often been aggravated by cavity insulation being added at some time, this often being inappropriate in exposed and elevated coastal locations.

"We recently offered to look at a few local homes that were experiencing cold / damp problems, and give free advice on an informal basis … Two of our members with relevant technical knowledge as well as previous experience of solving such problems in their own houses were able to look at seven homes, and suggest relatively low cost, simple DIY measures to consider that could potentially solve (or at least reduce) problems without resorting to the expense of specialist contractors.

"We've since received some positive feedback from our visits such as: 'Thank you so much for your really comprehensive help. It's put our mind at rest in so many ways and we now have a plan to move things forward, which we're thrilled with … you've enabled us to have fewer sleepless nights already!'

"Many of the problems we saw were common to all the properties. At our event we will discuss these and hope to be able to suggest potential solutions."

The Saltdean Climate Action Network (SCAN) is a group of Saltdean residents interested in various environmental issues relating to climate change, including domestic energy use, food security and the decarbonisation of transport.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes.

It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.

Energise Sussex Coast: www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk

Saltdean Climate Action Network: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1171819146922385