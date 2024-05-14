Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spring Fair in aid of Cancer Research UK

The first Warnham Spring Fair held on Saturday 4th May was a resounding success thanks to an army of volunteers and everyone who came out to support us.

A huge thank you to the Comrades club who provided the venue free of charge, it was the perfect place for the event, thanks also to businesses both local and national who provided prizes for the raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We raised £4,100 for Cancer Research UK , thank you to everyone involved.

Warnham Spring Fair

It was lovely to see so many wonderful people from Warnham, the surrounding area and further afield coming out in their droves to raise such a princely amount for such a worthwhile charity.