Warnham Spring Fair
The first Warnham Spring Fair held on Saturday 4th May was a resounding success thanks to an army of volunteers and everyone who came out to support us.
A huge thank you to the Comrades club who provided the venue free of charge, it was the perfect place for the event, thanks also to businesses both local and national who provided prizes for the raffle.
We raised £4,100 for Cancer Research UK , thank you to everyone involved.
It was lovely to see so many wonderful people from Warnham, the surrounding area and further afield coming out in their droves to raise such a princely amount for such a worthwhile charity.
The day was so successful that we have booked the club for the first Saturday in May 2025.