Wartime remnants to be found in and around Hastings

In this, the 80th year since the end of the Second World War, there are few people in Hastings today with real-life memories of it, but there are stlll many actual remnants of the hostilities in the town. These include dozens of ‘tank traps’, several bomb shelters and many scars on the landscape.

The tank traps were large blocks of concrete, also known as ‘anti-tank cubes’, set up in the summer of 1940 along parts of Hastings and St Leonards seafront in preparation for the German invasion, codenamed Operation Sea Lion. Hitler was planning to land troops, with tanks, on much of the Kent and Sussex coast.

In Hastings, the tanks would not have been able to climb over the town’s raised seafront, but there were some areas of open beach with no promenade where they could have driven ashore onto hard ground. The Old Town and St Leonards to the west of the Bathing Pool were thought to be the most vulnerable locations. The Old Town was especially in danger, as the harbour arm provided a sheltered landing place, so double lines of the tank traps were installed from Pelham Place to the end groyne at Rock-a-Nore. A pillbox was set up at each end of the boating lake, and in 1944 several anti-aircraft batteries were installed on the East and West Hills.

One of the tank traps set up in front of the Old Town is still in place, beside the railway line at the Rock-a-Nore Miniature Railway station. After the war, many of the traps were dumped on the beach up against the promenade at Rock-a-Nore, and on the east side of the end groyne, and they can still be seen in both places today.

St Clements Caves being used as a bomb shelter.

Several tank traps are still on their original sites at Bulverhythe, amongst the beach huts, with a small line of the traps just west of the last of the huts, next to the cycle track.

As well as the tank traps, there was another type of anti-tank concrete barrier: the smaller, pyramid-shaped ‘Dragon’s teeth’. Three of these were set up on the end groyne at Rock-a-Nore to stop tanks actually coming up the groyne, and are still in place today, along with marks for another three on the neighboring groyne.

Also in the summer of 1940, two anti-aircraft guns were installed halfway up the cliffs at Rock-a-Nore, on large flattened rocks. The buildings have gone, but both sites are still there, although they have been made almost invisible and inaccessible by overgrown vegetation.

Land-mines were laid at the foot of Fairlight Glen in case the Germans attempted to land troops there. The location of the mines was recorded on a special map, but unfortunately a soldier carrying the only copy of the map stepped on a mine. He was killed and the map destroyed, so the Bomb Disposal Squad spent two years in the late 1950s finding the mines and blowing them up. To carry out their job, the squad had to create an access track from Barley Lane to the glen, and then down onto the beach. This track became (and still is) the public’s main route in the glen.

During the war, Hastings Council provided bomb shelters for 4,500 people in what were then existing buildings. The largest of these were underground and basement facilities, many of which are still used as they were pre-war. The biggest was Carlisle Parade underground car park that had room for 850 people. Others were St Clements Caves, holding over 300 people, the Masonic Hall in St Leonards, the White Rock Theatre and St Mary in the Castle Church.

In addition, the Council also built many small bomb shelters. Still surviving, but almost hidden by trees and bushes, are a small group of buried shelters at the bottom of Old London Road, on the west side. Many shelters were built of brick to a standard design, and some of these can still be seen (usually with great difficulty) in several places, including at the bottom of Robertsons Hill, in Cambridge Road just up from the entrance to White rock Gardens and in Old London Road, 100 yards up from Mount Road. The best view of a brick-built shelter is in the Warren Glen Quarry of the Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve. The quarry itself is a relic of the war, having been created in late 1939 to supply Britain with valuable sand when European sources were about to be cut off.

Other reminders of the war that can still be seen in the town include some of the many bomb sites. Most notable is the garden on the corner of the High Street and Swan Terrace. Here had stood the famous hotel, the Swan Inn. This was destroyed in the town’s second-worst bombing of the war, on Sunday 23 May 1943, when 10 Focke-Wulf 190 bombers flew in at rooftop height and released 25 high-explosive bombs. The pub was completely destroyed, and 16 people inside, including two small children, were killed. The site is now the Memorial Garden, opposite St Clements Church. Also destroyed that day was the Reeves shop on the corner of Courthouse Street and the High Street, where now there is a small garden and some benches.

A survivor of the war is Queen Victoria. Her statue on a plinth at the bottom of Warrior Square was hit during a bombing raid, and the hole where a bullet passed through her skirt is still visible. Luckily it just missed her right knee.