Washington garden centre welcomes charity to open magical grotto

Squire’s Garden Centres in Washington was delighted to welcome Rockinghorse Children’s Charity last week, when the charity’s supporters arrived to officially unveil the centre’s Magical Christmas Grotto – and importantly to be the first visitors to meet Santa!

Last weekend (23/24 Nov) saw the opening of 10 magical grottos at Squire’s, making this year’s festive season bigger and brighter! Each Grotto was officially opened by the centre’s ‘Charity of the Year’, with young supporters joining in the festive fun just as spirit of the special season really comes to life – and coinciding with freshly cut Christmas trees arriving at the centre as well as Christmas lunches about to be served too.

Attending the official opening of the grotto affirms Rockinghorse Children’s Charity as the centre’s Charity of the Year as the grottos will also be raising some important funds for the organisation, with £1 from every child’s ticket sold going directly to the charity.

Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “Christmas is a time of magic, joy, and giving, and it’s wonderful to see our Grottos opening across so many of our centres this year. It has been an honour to welcome our charity partners to help us celebrate the start of the Christmas season and provide them with the opportunity to talk with our customers about their important work in our communities.

Young visitors meet Santa in his Magical Grotto at Squire's Washington.

“We know that visiting Santa at Squire’s is a treasured tradition for many families, and we are thrilled that even more young visitors will be able to experience the magic this year—all while supporting truly worthwhile causes in our local communities.”

Amanda Hetherington from Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, comments: “It was such a magical experience for the children to be the very first visitors to Santa’s Grotto at Squire’s Washington this year. They had so much fun meeting Santa and his cheerful elves, and it’s clear that some truly special memories were made. We’re very grateful to Squire’s for inviting us to take part in this festive tradition and for their wonderful support of our charity this year.”

Santa will be welcoming children to his Grotto until 24th December, with each visit including a warm greeting from Santa’s jolly elves, a chat with the man himself, a wrapped gift, and a special ‘I’ve Seen Santa’ badge. Visitors can pay on the day of visit with tickets costing £9 per child, with the first two adults free (£1 per additional adult*), representing great value for money.

Opening times: Grottos are open from Saturday (23 Nov), with breaks between 12:30 pm-2:00 pm for Santa to take a nap!

Amanda Hetherington from Rockinghorse Children’s Charity (far left) with Squire’s Washington Assistant Manager, Stuart Golds (second from right) and colleague, Julie McGinn, with young visitors.

Squire’s invites families to join in the festive fun, make magical memories, and help support wonderful local charities.

Squire’s Magical Grotto Opening Times – 23 Nov-24 Dec

Dates / Times:

Every Saturday & Sunday (Saturdays - 9.30am-4pm, Sundays – 10.30am-4pm)

Friday 20th December - 9.30am-4pmMonday 23 December & Christmas Eve - 9.30am-4pm*Maximum group size is 5

Please Note:

1. Squire’s Magical Grottos are taking place at Badshot Lea, Crawley, Frensham, Milford, Shepperton, Stanmore, Washington, West Horsley, Woking and Wokingham

Excludes Squire’s Reigate, Chertsey, Cobham, Long Ditton, Twickenham & Hersham

2. Rockinghorse Children’s Charity – to find out more about Rockinghorse and the work they do, please see website https://www.rockinghorse.org.uk/