WASPI compensation: 5,200 women in Mid Sussex 'betrayed' by Labour decision

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, has said they will “fight for WASPI women” as data reveals that an estimated 5,200 women in Mid Sussex could be affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government has announced that it will not compensate women hit by changes to the state pension age, despite backing campaigners in opposition, with Alison saying that they have been “betrayed” and calling the decision “simply wrong”.

Data from the House of Commons Library, using population estimates, indicates that 5,200 women in Mid Sussex could be impacted by the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison has called on the Government to “urgently change course and rethink this shameful decision.”

Alison with WASPI women at Conference in September

Commenting on the decision, Alison said: “This devastating decision by the government not to pay compensation to millions of wronged WASPI women is shameful. Coming at a time when trust in politicians has never been lower, it will only serve to undermine the trust in the Ombudsman process.

“The Government has turned its back on millions of women who were wronged through no fault of their own by ignoring the independent Ombudsman’s recommendations, and that is frankly disgraceful.

“The Conservatives left our economy in a shambles, but pensioners shouldn’t be asked to pay the price. I will fight for WASPI women in Mid Sussex, and the Government must urgently change course and rethink this shameful decision."