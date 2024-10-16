Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you go down to The Beacon next weekend (October 26), get ready for a big surprise!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Halloween, Eastbourne dance company Cherry Dance Studios will have up to 30 dancers dressed as Zombies taking part in a flash mob Zombie Walk. Their costumes and make-up are sure to demand attention.

The ghoulish creatures will stagger, crawl and shudder into life outside Shades in The Beacon at 3pm. The performance will last seven minutes, all with the musical backdrop of Thriller, Smooth criminal, Beat It, Staying Alive and Zombie Nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cherry Dance Studios founder Cheryl Tibbals said the best reactions would come from surprised shoppers. “We will have our own PA system and the sight of our friendly Zombies on parade usually produces a mixture of shock, then delight,” Cheryl explained. “It will certainly grab the attention and most shoppers take a break to watch the parade.”

Zombies on parade at The Beacon shopping centre

Spectators are welcome to take photos and selfies alongside the dancers.

The Zombie Walk was the initiative of the Eastbourne Chamber. Cherry Dance company took it over three years ago and has seen the event grow into a fun event that has become a firm favourite with the dancers and the general public.

The dancers create their own costumes and help each other with their make-up. And if you cannot wait until 3pm, the dancers will be in flash mob action at Drop in the Ocean at 2.15pm and outside TJ Hughes at 2.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hend Moussa, Community Manager at The Beacon, said the dancers helped bring Halloween alive.

“The flash mob is a great initiative and really grabs the attention of shoppers,” Hend said. “People stop and stare, then relax and enjoy the performance.”