Watch-out! Zombies taking over The Beacon
To celebrate Halloween, Eastbourne dance company Cherry Dance Studios will have up to 30 dancers dressed as Zombies taking part in a flash mob Zombie Walk. Their costumes and make-up are sure to demand attention.
The ghoulish creatures will stagger, crawl and shudder into life outside Shades in The Beacon at 3pm. The performance will last seven minutes, all with the musical backdrop of Thriller, Smooth criminal, Beat It, Staying Alive and Zombie Nation.
Cherry Dance Studios founder Cheryl Tibbals said the best reactions would come from surprised shoppers. “We will have our own PA system and the sight of our friendly Zombies on parade usually produces a mixture of shock, then delight,” Cheryl explained. “It will certainly grab the attention and most shoppers take a break to watch the parade.”
Spectators are welcome to take photos and selfies alongside the dancers.
The Zombie Walk was the initiative of the Eastbourne Chamber. Cherry Dance company took it over three years ago and has seen the event grow into a fun event that has become a firm favourite with the dancers and the general public.
The dancers create their own costumes and help each other with their make-up. And if you cannot wait until 3pm, the dancers will be in flash mob action at Drop in the Ocean at 2.15pm and outside TJ Hughes at 2.40pm.
Hend Moussa, Community Manager at The Beacon, said the dancers helped bring Halloween alive.
“The flash mob is a great initiative and really grabs the attention of shoppers,” Hend said. “People stop and stare, then relax and enjoy the performance.”