WATCH: Surprise flashmob entertains Chichester shoppers

By Philippa Terry Eld
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 21:25 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 09:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Shoppers in Chichester city centre were treated to a surprise ‘flashmob’ performance by members of Chichester Rock Choir on Saturday 17 May.

Disguised as a seemingly solo busker, Rock Choir leader Rachel Button was singing ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ by Keane at the Cross, only to be gradually joined by around 100 singers who were mingling among the crowds.

Watch the moment it all unfolded on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CDXQG9pz7/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group then treated the growing audience to several more songs including ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ by Guns N’ Roses and ‘Club Tropicana’ by Wham.

Chichester Rock Choir performing in the city centre.Chichester Rock Choir performing in the city centre.
Chichester Rock Choir performing in the city centre.

The stunt was organised in aid of mental health awareness week, an annual event held by the Mental Health Foundation.

Rachel said: “We have a great time when we are all singing together. It really lifts our spirits and has an amazing positive impact on our mental health and overall wellbeing. We love performing and wanted to do something to brighten the day of people who were out shopping!”

Rock Choir is the UK’s original, award-winning, contemporary choir experience, and groups meet in over 400 towns across the country. Sessions are run in Chichester on Monday evenings and Tuesday mornings.

If you would like to find out more about Rock Choir, or book a free taster session, please visit www.rockchoir.com

Related topics:Facebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice