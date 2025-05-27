WATCH: Surprise flashmob entertains Chichester shoppers

Shoppers in Chichester city centre were treated to a surprise ‘flashmob’ performance by members of Chichester Rock Choir on Saturday 17 May.

Disguised as a seemingly solo busker, Rock Choir leader Rachel Button was singing ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ by Keane at the Cross, only to be gradually joined by around 100 singers who were mingling among the crowds.

Watch the moment it all unfolded on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CDXQG9pz7/?mibextid=wwXIfr

The group then treated the growing audience to several more songs including ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ by Guns N’ Roses and ‘Club Tropicana’ by Wham.

The stunt was organised in aid of mental health awareness week, an annual event held by the Mental Health Foundation.

Rachel said: “We have a great time when we are all singing together. It really lifts our spirits and has an amazing positive impact on our mental health and overall wellbeing. We love performing and wanted to do something to brighten the day of people who were out shopping!”

Rock Choir is the UK’s original, award-winning, contemporary choir experience, and groups meet in over 400 towns across the country. Sessions are run in Chichester on Monday evenings and Tuesday mornings.

If you would like to find out more about Rock Choir, or book a free taster session, please visit www.rockchoir.com