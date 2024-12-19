Water bills rise: Sussex Lib Dem MPs demand Ofwat is scrapped as bills set to increase by 53% in Southern Water areas

Responding to the news that water bills are set to rise by 53% in areas covered by Southern Water, the Liberal Democrat MPs for Mid Sussex, Lewes, Horsham, Eastbourne, and Chichester have branded the situation a “national scandal.”

The MPs are calling for Ofwat, the water regulator, to be scrapped and replaced “with a new, effective regulator to hold water companies accountable.”

They also want to see a single social tariff introduced to help eliminate water poverty.

Bills for Southern Water customers are set to rise by 53% by 2029–30, an increase of £221. Customers of South East Water will see bills rise by 24%, an increase of £55.

Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, said: “This news is a kick in the teeth for customers in Mid Sussex and across the region who are already worried about making ends meet. Water companies have failed to invest in infrastructure, leaving ordinary people to foot the bill. We need a regulator with real teeth to hold them to account.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat MP for Lewes, added: “It’s appalling that water companies are raking in profits while dumping sewage into our rivers and seas including in local rivers like the Ouse and Cuckmere and the sea at Seaford and Newhaven. People in Sussex deserve better. Ofwat must be scrapped and replaced with a regulator that prioritises people and the environment over private companies.”

Jon Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, said: “We need bold action to fix our broken water systems. In Horsham, sewage-polluted waterways and rising bills are a growing concern. Southern Water have failed us and Ofwat have allowed it to happen - myself and Horsham residents are rightly fed up.”

Josh Babarinde, Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, said: “Eastbourne has some of the most beautiful beaches in the UK, yet our waters are polluted with sewage. It’s outrageous that customers are being asked to pay more for such shoddy service. Only a tough new regulator will end this scandal.”

Jess Brown-Fuller, Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester, said: “Chichester residents are rightly furious. It’s time to end this farce. Water companies must be held to account, and Ofwat has proven it isn’t up to the task. The Liberal Democrats will keep fighting for a fairer system."