WaterBear announces Master’s Scholarship Award with the Music Venue Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WaterBear – The College of Music, has collaborated with the Music Venue Trust, a UK charity which protects and improves grassroots music venues, to offer a coveted new scholarship award.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scholarship will cover all tuition fees for one student throughout their master’s degree at WaterBear, for courses starting in September 2024. In addition, the winning student will also be offered invaluable work experience and internship opportunities with the organisation.

Commenting on the new partnership Toni Coe-Brooker, Campaigns & Communications Lead at Music Venue Trust,said: “We are thrilled to partner with WaterBear on this exceptional scholarship opportunity. This one-year, fully funded bursary is a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of music industry professionals from the grassroots level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The courses eligible for the scholarship award, which can be studied on-site in Brighton or Sheffield, are the MA in Music Business, MA in Music Performance, Production & Business, and MA in Songwriting. The MA in Songwriting degree is also available to study online. The award is open to new and existing applicants.

Frankie LG at WaterBear Venue Brighton.

Eve Massaad, WaterBear Director of Marketing, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Music Venue Trust to support the career of a deserving artist or music industry professional, thereby allowing them to reach their full potential within the music industry. Our partnership also seeks to highlight the very urgent issue of reversing the decline of music venues in the UK.”

Lucy Poole, winner of last year's Leadmill Scholarship Award, is currently completing her MA in Music Business and explains how the award is impacting her business and community: “I was so shocked when I received a call saying I had won the scholarship; I couldn’t believe it. It was such a dream come true and really helped with the financial aspect of my master’s.

“Since winning the scholarship, my business has grown bigger and better than I could have imagined. I have managed to set up multiple community events and share music with more young people in my area. With a drive for accessibility and inclusivity in my area, I have been mapping out new ways to incorporate a vast scope of needs within events and educational institutions across the nation—something I am currently exploring in my dissertation at WaterBear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Winning the scholarship opened so many avenues for me, even taking my master’s in the first place. Thank you, WaterBear, for giving me this opportunity.”

Those interested in securing the coveted award are invited to visit the website for further details: https://waterbear.org.uk/scholarships/waterbear-x-music-venue-trust-scholarship-2024/. The deadline for applications is August 23.