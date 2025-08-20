Wates Developments granted planning permission for up to 62 new homes in Storrington

Twenty-two homes (35%) will be available through affordable rent or shared ownership

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham District Council has approved plans submitted by Wates Developments for up to 62 net-zero carbon-ready homes in Storrington – 22 of which will be available via affordable rent or shared ownership.

The site, north of Melton Drive, is close to local facilities in Storrington and had been allocated in the Emerging Horsham District Local Plan to assist with meeting local housing needs. The proposals include market homes and homes available via shared ownership to help those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to get on the property ladder, as well as homes available via affordable rent for those on the Council’s housing waiting list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning application, which was fully supported by Council officers and recommended for approval, also provides for two hectares of public open space – 65% of the site – creating a welcoming green environment for new and existing residents to enjoy on their doorstep.

Land North of Melton Drive, Storrington

Key benefits of the proposals also include a new large play area alongside a local area of play, helping to address the shortage of children’s play space in the area, significant enhancements to the public right of way network, an electric car club available to new and existing residents and improved footpath and cycle connections to Storrington town centre.

Meryl Baker, Operations Director – Portfolio and Wates Commercial & Logistics, said: “We are delighted that our plans for new homes in Storrington received the green light from Horsham District Council. The site is in a great location, just 15-minutes’ walk from Storrington town centre, and we’ve worked closely with officers to ensure local improvements will be delivered, including to the public rights of way network, so that walking and cycling into Storrington and the surrounding countryside is an attractive option.”

“At Wates, our purpose is to reimagine places where people can thrive – that’s why we have dedicated 65% of the site as new public open space and gone beyond requirements to deliver new play space to address the long-standing shortage of high-quality play spaces for children in Storrington, together with ensuring that all homes will have the potential to achieve an 80% reduction in carbon emissions over current Building Regulations.”