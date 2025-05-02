Wates Developments makes a commitment to the arts by sponsoring Chichester Festival Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wates Developments has announced a new partnership with Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT) as its ‘Relaxed Performances’ sponsor.

The sponsorship will support the prestigious theatre’s mission to provide greater access to the arts and provide a positive social impact for the community. By making small changes to ensure a more comfortable environment – such as reduced volume and stage lights, a pre-show introduction and a chill-out area – the Relaxed Performances offer a welcoming opportunity for any theatre-lover who would benefit, particularly those who are autistic, neurodivergent, or have anxiety or learning disabilities.

Running for the past ten years, the relaxed performances have become a key part of CFT’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, with three shows taking place this year:

Top Hat, August 26, 2025: Irving Berlin’s musical tap extravaganza, based on the classic 1935 film and featuring some of Hollywood’s greatest songs. When Broadway star Jerry Travers arrives in London to open a new show, he crosses paths with model Dale Tremont, and vows to abandon his bachelor life to win her heart.

The Three Little Pigs, December 28, 2025: For ages 3 – 7, a charming and witty adventure full of catchy songs and clever rhymes which will have you squealing with glee as three superstar piglets set about defeating the Big Bad Wolf.

A Boy Called Christmas, December 30, 2025: Chichester Festival Youth Theatre present an enthralling, charming and magical tale that tells the true story of Father Christmas.

Charlotte Stroud, Senior Development Manager at CFT, said: “We’re so delighted to have the support of Wates Developments as the sponsor of CFT’s Relaxed Performances this year. Making theatre as accessible as possible is hugely important to us and we know that these adapted performances make a big difference to the experience of those attending. After a recent Relaxed Performance, 95% of audience members surveyed said their experience had a positive impact on their quality of life. We’re thrilled that Wates Developments share our commitment to making a positive social impact and we’re excited to be partnering with them for the first time on this initiative.”

Louise Rigglesford, CFT Senior Outreach & Community Manager, helped set up the initiative 10 years ago. She remembered: “We recognised the need to create a space where people who might otherwise feel uncomfortable or excluded in a traditional theatre setting could experience the joy of live performance. It has been an absolute pleasure to see these performances grow in popularity and frequency over the past 10 years, allowing us to welcome a diverse audience who might otherwise miss out. Relaxed Performances mean so much to us and our audiences, and they underscore our belief that theatre can and should be for everyone.”

David Brocklebank, Executive Managing Director for Wates Developments, said: “Our purpose at Wates is to reimagine places where people can thrive, and where better than the theatre.

“We’re proud to support Chichester Festival Theatre in creating a welcoming environment where everyone can relax and enjoy their visit. Our new partnership with the theatre as its ‘Relaxed Performances’ sponsor is a superb fit with our own values. As an organisation, we are committed to building a fairer tomorrow and have a number of diversity and inclusion policies in place to ensure we offer a work environment that is a safe space where everyone can be themselves.”