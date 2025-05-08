Wates Developments proposes a ‘home for life’ for Mid Sussex charity Kangaroos

Kangaroos

Kangaroos, a well-established Mid-Sussex charity, is excited to have the opportunity for a new ‘home for life’. Through a partnership with Wates Developments, the charity would see a sustainable custom-built community centre – meaning it will be able to continue its vital work in the local community, with a place specifically designed to meet the requirements of children, teenagers and adults with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Foxhole Farm has been allocated by the Council as a location for new homes and community facilities in the Mid Sussex Local Plan review 2024 in response to the housing need within Mid Sussex and the local area.

Alongside the new homes for Kangaroos, a range of other social, economic and environmental benefits will be delivered for the local area:

200 net zero carbon ready homes, including 60 affordable homes

A new hub for a Kangaroos, a local special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) charity

Reinforcements to utilities and services in the local area

Safe access delivered of the A272 agreed with WSCC Highways

Active Travel upgrades and contributions

Community allotments

Play areas and outdoor learning space

In excess of 40% Biodiversity Net Gain habitats

55% of the site dedicated to public open space

Proposed Kangaroos Hub

Kangaroos currently supports over 400 people in the local community, providing nearly 2,000 hours of social clubs and activities throughout the year. With the charity’s current facilities less than 15 minutes away from the proposed site, it will remain locally accessible to its current members once it moves to its new base.

The proposals come following official reports of the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) system being at “crisis point” – with a rising number of children with SEND, and soaring costs to support them, with families struggling to find the help their children desperately need and local authorities struggling to provide support given their financial challenges.

The statistics reveal the stark risks of a “lost generation of children” leaving school without receiving the help they need:

The most recent data from the Department for Education identified over 1.67 million children with SEND in 2024, equivalent to 18.4% of all school pupils and an increase of 101,000 (6%) from 20231.

In October 2024, the National Audit Office reported a 58% real-terms increase over the past decade for high-needs funding, warning that local authority dedicated schools grant deficits could reach £4.6 billion by March 20262.

Community hubs, such as the one proposed at Bolney, will be vital for improving access to SEND services in England.

Emma Hunt, CEO, Kangaroos, said: “Kangaroos is excited to be partnering with Wates and the prospect of delivering a new bespoke facility at Bolney.

“This opportunity could make such a difference to the lives of many families in Mid Sussex and give the charity a home for life.”

Rory Kemp, Senior Land and Planning Manager for Wates Developments, said: “Our purpose at Wates is to create places where people can thrive, and that’s exactly what they will be able to do in the proposed community hub at Bolney.

“We’re proud to be working with Kangaroos to offer a platform where the charity can continue its great work and grow its community outreach in the local area. Through our close partnership, we’re absolutely focused on listening to the needs of Kangaroos and what we can do to help such a worthwhile charity continue to provide essential support for families that desperately need it.”