Waves, wind and wonder: nine Hastings locals mark a life-changing moment at sea

The morning of June 22nd began with wind whipping across Hastings seafront and waves crashing with force—an unlikely backdrop for a joyful community celebration. But for Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH), it was the perfect setting for an event both unique and deeply special, that saw nine local residents step into the sea to mark an important personal milestone: baptism.

Between songs of worship and life-stories from those soon to be baptised, members of HTH celebrated this past Sunday in style; throwing a veritable party within their vibrant town-centre building. At one point, an impromptu conga line even broke out, as children and adults alike danced around their neighbours. It felt less like a service and more like a celebration! The entire space buzzed with anticipation. Church leader Simon described the morning as “miraculous”, not because of any dramatic event, but because of what it represented: transformation, hope, and a new chapter for those taking part.

While the term “baptism” carries religious roots, what unfolded at HTH could be understood as a symbolic fresh start for those being baptised.

The fun didn’t stop here, with the morning’s event including an interactive moment for children, who took to the stage to explore the meaning of baptism using simple props: an old t-shirt to represent shedding the past, a rubber ring to symbolise being rescued, and a passport, marking entry into something new.

The service allowed candidates to share their stories.

Yet, it was the personal stories from those getting baptised that truly stole the show, and what stories they had to tell! Over the 75-minute service, tales of lost paths, chance encounters, anxiety and life-changing community were shared, amongst others. What struck most clearly was how different each unique journey had been, yet also how much each testimony echoed the same sentiments of peace, joy and newfound confidence. One teenager talked about wandering off the path from his faith upbringing and facing a deeply challenging situation with the law as a result, meanwhile, a young woman spoke of her struggle while awaiting news of her friends (who had been injured after an accident) that left her praying for their recovery. Another speaker mentioned how she had grown up attending church but never really questioned why—until life took a turn and she started asking deeper questions.

One participant, Lauren, shared how her story began in a local coffee shop. Having not grown up going to church, she was intrigued one day when witnessing a wave of HTH attendees exiting the building. From there, she attended a service, then Alpha. “It wasn’t about having all the answers,” she said. “It was about being open to something bigger than myself.” She described how she began to move away from the pursuit of control and achievement and towards something more lasting—finding meaning and peace in a new way of living.

Another participant, Alex, spoke of growing up in a traditional religious household, but drifting away from faith into atheism in her adult years after beginning a new relationship. After a divorce and a period of personal struggle, she tried a simple 40-day challenge: reading a short passage from Psalms each day. She was stunned by the sense of calm it brought her. From there, podcasts, music, and conversations with friends slowly reignited something she hadn’t expected—a sense of hope, and a desire to start exploring Christianity again.

Then there was Tommy, who stumbled across his great-grandmothers old Bible while tidying his room. Never much of a reader, he surprised even himself when he couldn’t put it down. “The words in that book- the bible- spoke out to me as none have ever before”, he acknowledged, touching on how warm and special they made him feel. As for his thoughts on the day in question? He clearly can’t wait, joyfully declaring “I’m really excited”.

Participants pray before baptism.

Of particular note is how many of these baptismal candidates are youth. Six of them are 18 or younger, a reflection of a broader trend in England and Wales. According to recent research from The Quiet Revival, a study commissioned by Bible Society and conducted by YouGov, young adults aged 18–24 are increasingly drawn to faith and community. In fact, monthly church attendance in this age group has jumped from 4% in 2018 to 16% in 2025. Meanwhile, Christianity in general is on the rise, with 12% of the population in England and Wales now identifying as a church-going Christian, up from 8% in 2018. As for our own increasing population of Christian youth here in East Sussex, one churchgoer might have put it best when he suggested “its revival in Hastings!”. Whether you agree or not, there is clearly something happening on this windy shore.

The real drama of the day came after the indoor celebration, when people made their way to the beach. With only a few surfers sharing the coastline, the group cheered and clapped as each participant was led into the water and gently lowered into the waves by leaders Simon and Sarah. The breeze was bracing, but spirits were high! Applause and laughter echoed across the shore as each person returned to the beach, soaked but smiling.

Those that were brave enough to stay then enjoyed a jolly picnic on the beach, where families and friends celebrated along with the participants. Embodying the friendliness for which HTH is well known, attendees then spent the next part of their day connecting with their fellow church-goers in the third and final summer picnic of the year.

To watch a recording of the event or learn more about HTH, visit hthchurch.org or search for @hth_church on YouTube. For questions or to find out about future events, you can reach the team at [email protected].