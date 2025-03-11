Wayfinder Woman Rise Award nominee from Hailsham

Pam Robinson, a Founder member of The Friends of Demelza (Hospice Care for Children) and who has founded and contributed to many other charities and organisations in Hailsham was one of 10 nominees shortlisted to receive The Rise Award from the WayfinderWoman of the year.

This Award is for someone who has overcome adversity or helped others to do so.Pam got involved in community projects after losing her husband and moving to Hailsham in 2003 and was involved in the Hailsham Art Trail which evolved into the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture.

On learning of her nomination, Tony Biggin, Chairman of Hailsham Festival said: "Pam has been a mainstay of Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture from the outset and her commitment, imagination, creativity and enthusiasm are testimony to her contribution. As Deputy Festival Chair, she tirelessly gave her all to the smooth running of the Festival while simultaneously leading on art, creative writing and poetry and an annual debate." He added, "without Pam's contribution, the Festival would not have achieved the success it has enjoyed and I wholeheartedly support her nomination for this award."

Pam was introduced to Demelza when she was a member of the Trefoil Guild and the charity very much takes up most of her time and is driven by the needs that the Hospice provides for. Head of Demelza Volunteer Services, Lynne Clark said, "Pam has been volunteering with Demelza for over 20 years and is a great ambassador for the Charity.

Pam Robinson, shortlisted nominee for WayfinderWoman Rise Award

She is a pillar of the community and represents Demelza impeccably. We can always rely on her and she goes above and beyond."Pam was also instrumental in the setting up of Hailsham's very popular U3A for retired people who would like to continue learning and under this umbrella, created the Discussion and runs the Creative Writing Groups.Now at 81 years old, Pam still works as a bookkeeper in the little time she has beyond her charity work and despite recent health problems and finding her mobility a challenge continues to enjoy her other hobbies and fundraising.

In response to her nomination, Pam said "I feel very honoured and quite humble as I have just continued to do the things I enjoy, which also includes helping out anyone along the way that needs any assistance and support and I shall continue doing what I do, for as long as I am able. Thank you."