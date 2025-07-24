Wayfinding Advice Bus: Increasing access to dementia support

Dementia advice will become more accessible and reach more people across Chichester and Arun Districts, with the launch of Sage House Tangmere’s new Wayfinding Advice Bus. Sage House, a local and independent dementia charity, is launching this innovative new service to help more people access face to face dementia advice and emotional support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wayfinding Advice Bus has been designed to bring the charity’s unique Wayfinding service to local communities, through a mobile consultation room offering private dementia advice appointments and drop-ins. Sage House’s free of charge Wayfinding service provides both practical advice and emotional support to make sense of the journey ahead. Their team of Wayfinders provide appointments and follow-up support in-person or over the phone. Families speak to the same Wayfinder every time - providing a familiar voice from someone who understands their specific needs.

Dementia affects people in different ways with a myriad of symptoms and people’s needs change as the illness further impacts their life. Wayfinders help to reduce anxiety and the risk of carer burnout by helping people to navigate these changes. By providing accurate and accessible information, they help people to make informed decisions at each stage from coping with a diagnosis, accessing further care, through to end of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purchase and conversion of the vehicle was entirely funded through grants from SGN, Clothworkers Foundation and the Friends of Midhurst Community Hospital, enabling the launch of this new service. Alongside attending the charity’s six Outreach venues across the two districts, the Wayfinding team will be popping up at different locations across the county, including GP Surgeries, Village Fairs, Cafes and other community venues locally. A full list of locations is available monthly from www.dementiasupport.org.uk/bus

The Dementia Advice Bus at a Sage House Outreach Location

Emma Radley, COO said: “We’re absolutely delighted to launch our new Wayfinding Advice Bus, bringing essential advice and support directly to those living with dementia and their carers in remote areas or for those who are unable to reach Sage House. This initiative is a vital step in ensuring that everyone has access to the guidance and care they need, no matter where they are.”

The launch of the new service is just one of the ways in which Sage House continues to respond to the growing need for dementia support in our local community. As a charity, Sage House relies on donations, grants and fundraising to continue providing a range of innovative services. With the launch of the new advice bus, the charity is reaching out to the local community to raise much needed funds towards their Wayfinding service. The service is entirely funded through donations and receives no statutory funding. Visit www.dementiasupport.org.uk/support-us to find out the different ways you can get involved.