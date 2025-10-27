Ways of Light art competition in Lewes

Join our art competition. Lewes Christian Arts (successor to the Lewes Passion Play) is holding an event at Trinity Southover Church, Lewes, on the 22nd November – with 'music, art and light to refresh the soul'.

Students of school age are invited to create and submit an original piece of art on the theme of 'Ways of Light'. All entries will be displayed in the gallery in the church day, with prizes for the three winners.

Artworks should be submitted to your school offices from which they will be collected on 7th November, and returned after the event.

From 2pm there will be family arts and craft activities, with lantern-making followed by a lantern procession. And in the evening, from 7-9pm there'll be contemplative music with a light show.

Free admission.

