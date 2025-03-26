Eversholt Rail say they are sponsoring a significant number of school visits to the Bluebell Railway's Railway 200 event, which is taking place at the Sussex heritage railway over the summer.

The Bluebell Railway is hosting a major Railway 200 event this summer, covering rail past, present and future. The public event will run from June to September, with fifteen days reserved for schools. Around 18,000 school children from London and the South East are expected to visit.

The children will learn about the history of railways, the STEM that underpins the rail industry, rail safety, the wide range of careers offered by the rail and logistics sectors and the role rail and mass transit systems will play in a net-zero Britain. They will also see a range of old and modern railway vehicles and working steam locomotives.

Schools who are interested in attending should email [email protected] for more details.

Jon Beardmore, Business Development Manager at the Bluebell Railway, explained: "We want to make this event as affordable as possible for schools and the generous support of Eversholt Rail, together with our other rail industry partners, will allow this with funds being used to offer schools heavily subsidised entry to the Bluebell Railway."

Mary Kenny, Chief Executive Officer at Eversholt Rail, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Bluebell Railway in bringing children across the London and South East to the Railway 200 event. This is another fantastic way to engage with the younger generation to showcase the railway and the range of career opportunities and inspire them to pursue careers in the rail industry which is a key objective for our business.”