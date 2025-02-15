We can make Worthing a Swimming Town, says new community interest company

We can make Worthing and its surrounding areas the place to be for swimming and lead the way for others to follow. That’s the message from Aquatic 2012 CIC, a new Community Interest Company launched to promote aquatics and make swimming more accessible for our community.

Aquatic 2012 CIC brings together three Sussex swim schools to drive swimming forward and address what some are calling a ‘swimming crisis’ in the UK.

The owners of Russell’s Swim School, Drenched Mini Water Polo and The Sussex Swim School have started a not-for-profit organisation to improve access to swimming, aid progression and inspire more children to stay in the pool.

Co-founder Russell Clough said: “We’ve been running Top Up swimming for many years now, in partnership with Windlesham House School. This new organisation aims to expand this community work, increase access and progression not just in swimming lessons, but wider aquatics.”

Only 70% of children in school year 7 (aged 11-12) meet the curriculum guidelines and can swim competently, confidently, and proficiently over a distance of at least 25m. Source: Swimming Teachers Association

Aquatic 2012 CIC, which is based at Windlesham House School, near Findon, and has members from Worthing, Littlehampton, Lancing, Shoreham, Horsham, Storrington and Steyning, has already published a full calendar of activity planned for 2025, including Girls Into Polo, an event to encourage more girls to play water polo.

Girls are currently under-represented at a 3 to 1 ratio. Worthing Festival of Swimming is a free event for children to watch demonstrations and take part in multiple aquatic activities, such as racing, diving, water polo, lifesaving and artistic swimming.

Aquatic 2012 CIC will also attempt to further their work with schools by raising money with their sponsored swim Swim For Swimming, where participants will aim for a set distance to swim, raising money for much-needed sessions for those who cannot swim and gaining themselves a fi nishers medal and distance certificate in process – it’s exciting times for swimming in the town.

Co-founder Matthew White said: “Over the next few months, we want to connect with as many schools as possible to find out how we might improve their current school swimming programmes. This is not just a challenge for Worthing, we think there’s a ‘one size fits all approach to school swimming’ and we want to use our experience and expertise to address that. Helping schools be more efficient, we believe, is absolutely key to helping more children learn to swim proficiently and reversing a cycle of decline in swimming standards."

If you’re interested in registering for any of our free events, please do visit aquatic2012.org